Taking A Look At How NC State Transfer Musa Sagnia Could Fit At Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech men's basketball secured its sixth commitment of this offseason's transfer portal cycle from 6-foot-10, 235-pound big man Musa Sagnia on Friday, 247Sports' Matt Zenitz reported. Sagnia, a 6-foot-10, 235-pound sophomore from Bakau, Gambia, has three years of eligibility.

Virginia Tech has signed NC State forward transfer Musa Sagnia, @chris_hummer and I have learned.



The 6-10, 235-pounder played in 34 games as a freshman at NC State last season. Had ranked as one of the top uncommitted big men in the portal. pic.twitter.com/tMrFwRWKPf — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) May 8, 2026

First, to evaluate his fit, one must consider the wider ramifications of what the NCAA's looming five-in-five proposition can do. That often gets old very quickly when discussing prospects, but from a program perspective, it becomes vital. Virginia Tech wins from the viewpoint that, if the new five-in-five rules go into effect, it will not lose anyone to graduation after the 2026-27 season.

Sagnia was not a do-it-all fix-everything prospect as a true freshman, a la Cameron Boozer (Duke) or AJ Dybantsa (BYU). However, he does have potential, particularly on the rebounding front. Sagnia averaged 2.8 rebounds last season, but hauled in seven or more boards in five games — including a 10-rebound game against UAB on Nov. 7 in a 94-70 victory.

Sagnia's impact can be felt most on the defensive front; per Bart Torvik's stats, the 6-foot-10 then-freshman finished with a 2.7 defensive box plus-minus. In contrast, his offensive BPM stood at a below-average minus-0.9. To piggyback off the defensive end I just mention, I'll mention his block rate, which finished at 5.1%, including a 5.8% rate against teams in the top-50 on Torvik's metrics.

Though Sagnia may be more raw offensively, Virginia Tech is more in need of a defensive stalwart that can occupy the paint, enabling returning forward Amani Hansberry to function more as a roamer near the perimeter. Sagnia is also at least average inside. The 6-foot-10 big shot 33-for-53 (62.3%) on two-pointers as a freshman including a 67.4% clip (31-for-46) at the rim.

Though his midrange and three-point shots aren't average — he shot just 2-for-7 on non-paint two-pointers and made one of his four three-pointers attempted throughout the season — the small sample size renders it a generally moot point. Sagnia will occupy a role similar to that of a Christian Gurdak or Antonio Dorn — either a starting or backup five, meant to be an imposing presence down low.

It's impossible to ignore that there is a low sample size on offense when viewing Sagnia. After all, he attempted 57 shots in his freshman year — roughly around the shot diet of Dorn (42 shots for the Hokies in 2025-26) or Izaiah Pasha (40).

Still, Sagnia shone at points. He totaled seven points and three rebounds against Florida State, and he also produced a 10-point, four-rebound performance against Syracuse, going 5-for-6 against the Orange.

Like Dorn (now at Wake Forest) and former Virginia Tech guard Neoklis Avdalas (now at North Carolina), Sagnia brings with him professional experience. He played in Liga ACB, the top professional division in Spain. He totaled 3.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per game in 2024-25, and he averaged 4.9 points and 4.1 boards the season prior.

While Sagnia appears to be a raw center, especially offensively, he should be at least a rotational or developmental piece for the Hokies. The five-in-five rules could also serve a benefit here, with Virginia Tech potentially able to utilize an actual fourth year as part of his development rather than deploying a redshirt.

Sagnia's commitment made him the sixth player in the Hokies' frontcourt, joining Hansberry, sophomore forward Sin'Cere Jones and redshirt freshman center Solomon Davis, plus transfers Kuol Atak (Oklahoma; redshirt sophomore) and Miles Heide (San Diego State center; senior).

For how a fit could play out, I see Sagnia as a potential long-term option at the five if he can develop the offensive end of his game. In year one with the Hokies, there are likely two routes; the first is that he immediately challenges Heide for playing time, and the second is that Heide serves as a one- or two-year stopgap until Sagnia is proven enough to take over as the starter. Either way, Virginia Tech now has more depth at its center position, even if it's predicated upon rawness taking shape.