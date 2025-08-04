Three Biggest Questions Entering Virginia Tech Men's Basketball's 2025-26 Season
The offseason acts as an extended proving ground, a period filled with speculation and projection, where potential storylines begin to take shape but remain unresolved until the first tipoff. For Virginia Tech men's basketball, the outcomes of those storylines will shape the trajectory of its 2025-26 campaign. Here's a look at the three most pressing questions going into the season:
1. Who becomes the go‑to scorer?
Last year, the Hokies finished second-to-last in the ACC in points per game, often struggling to string together efficient possessions late in close contests. That void raises the biggest question heading into 2025-26: who will emerge as the team’s closer and primary option?
Junior forward Tobi Lawal is the returning candidate. He led the team with 12.4 points per game a year ago while also pacing the Hokies on the glass at 7.0 rebounds per contest. His ability to finish inside and create second-chance opportunities gives Tech a reliable presence in the paint. The incoming second option is Neoklis Avdalas, the highly touted international guard whose playmaking and natural athleticism drew buzz over this summer. Avdalas’ 3.5 assist-to-turnover rate in the FIBA U20 Eurobasket Tournament this summer hints at a steady on-ball presence, and his perimeter scoring could balance Lawal’s interior production.
2. Will the frontcourt depth hold up?
While Lawal headlines the frontcourt, the supporting cast around him remains unproven. Rebounding and rim protection were major shortcomings in 2024-25, with Virginia Tech ranking 14th out of 18 ACC teams in total rebounding margin. Opponents frequently punished the Hokies on second-chance opportunities, and without significant improvement, this weakness could again become a deciding factor in conference play.
Several players are being counted on to help fill that void. Amani Hansberry, a transfer from West Virginia, provides stretch-four versatility and movement, while freshman Christian Gurdak offers a 6-foot-10 frame but has yet to demonstrate consistent mobility against ACC-level athletes. Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young could also look to smaller, switch-heavy lineups, sacrificing size for speed and spacing, though that approach only works if the guards collectively rebound.
Depth is particularly critical given Lawal’s presumed high-usage role. Foul trouble or fatigue could leave Tech scrambling for answers in the post, something that plagued them at times last season. The arrival of freshman bigs may provide short-term relief, but expecting first-years to handle ACC physicality is a gamble. If Virginia Tech shores up this area, it transforms not only their defensive ceiling but also their transition offense, a crucial component for a team that struggled to generate easy points last year.
3. Can the backcourt find its identity?
The Hokies’ guard rotation is perhaps both their deepest and most uncertain position group. Six players are vying for roles: Avdalas, Jailen Bedford, Ben Hammond, Tyler Johnson, Izaiah Pasha and Jaden Schutt. How Young deploys this mix will govern much of the team’s stylistic identity.
Avdalas profiles as a potential lead guard capable of initiating the offense, but Tech also has combo guards like Pasha, who can play on or off the ball, and Schutt, a sharpshooter who spaces the floor. Johnson and Hammond provide veteran options who are used to Young's schemes, while Bedford adds a wise voice in the locker room and a steady effort.
Last season, guard minutes were largely monopolized by Schutt, Johnson, Hammond and now-departed Brandon Rechsteiner, limiting the amount of lineup flexibility. This year’s deeper pool allows Young to adjust matchups game-to-game. A potential Avdalas-Pasha-Schutt trio could give Tech an intriguing mix of playmaking and shooting, though defense, particularly at the point of attack, will remain under the microscope.
Two other factors loom large: pace and turnovers. With more athleticism and better depth this year, there’s a better argument for pushing the ball more often. And limiting giveaways will be crucial; the Hokies were last in turnovers last year, and Avdalas’ ball security could swing that metric in their favor.
The likely scenario, in my opinion, is that Avdalas-Pasha-Schutt becomes the three-guard prong with Young occasionally utilizing Avdalas at the one. Pasha can also function as an on-ball guard or a catch-and-shoot option working off the ball. The benefit this season is that Young can mix up his lineup more effectively, allowing for more versatility on the court and more malleability to adapt to different situations.