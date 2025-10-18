Three Bold Predictions for 2025-26 Virginia Tech Men's Basketball
Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young has been putting in the hours to reshape the Hokies.
In just one offseason, Virginia Tech has been molded into an ACC sleeper. Young prioritized bringing in young talent poised for opportunity and retaining production from the 2024-25 season. The Hokies lost six players to the transfer portal and brought in three, including two four-star transfers in Amani Hansberry and Izaiah Pasha.
The recruiting, however, was the story of the summer. Many in Blacksburg know the name Neoklis Avdalas, the first five-star to come to Blacksburg since 2011. The Greek phenom excelled in the FIBA U20 Eurobasket and showcased talents that are rare to find. The 6'8 play-making wing can move up and down the lineup in ways Young has never possessed before. He highlights the school's best recruiting class in years, with three four-star recruits and one three-star recruit accompanying Avdalas.
The expectations are mixed, but the ceiling of the team is higher than it was in 2022. Here are some of the exciting possibilities that could await the 2025-26 Hokies.
Prediction No. 1: The Hokies make the ACC Championship semifinals.
Young knows what it takes to compete in the ACC. Some of the best programs in the country look to better their seeding in the March Madness tournament. Meanwhile, the Hokies aim to be sleeping giants within the conference.
This will be no easy task. Three ACC teams have top-10 recruiting classes. Virginia Tech may not have the volume of recruits, but each player fits Young's mold. The makeup of the Hokies is one meant to go on runs. The passing of Avdalas, the verticality and quickness of Lawal and improved size in the paint will all be key factors come postseason.
Prediction 2: Two Hokies are first-round picks in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Further building on the talent of Lawal and Avdalas, Virginia Tech should have some strong representation in what could be a generational draft class. There's no question next year's draft will be competitive for Avdalas. Players like Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, and Cameron Boozer will be talked about all season as the top players in the class. None of them has the build of Avdalas, however.
The NBA has gradually favored overseas products; two of the last three first overall picks were French. Every MVP since 2019 has been of international descent, something that was once a rarity for the award. Avdalas could've been in the league this year but opted to refine his craft in Blacksburg and has been raved about since. The expectations may be too high for someone who hasn't adjusted to the American pace of play. Some things are undeniable, just like the athleticism of Tobi Lawal.
Lawal knows how to elevate his game on both sides of the court with his 49.5-inch vertical. He can teleport from the wing to the paint and contest shots with the best of them. The biggest weakness about both Neo and Lawal is their three-point shot. Both players have the confidence to shoot and will only improve as they get more volume. Lawal will likely be a late first-round or early second-round pick. For Avdalas, it might not be long before his name is called on draft night.
Prediction No. 3: Virginia Tech will have one of the best benches in the ACC.
Key contributors from last year will see decreased minutes, but they're set up to thrive in these roles. Guards like Ben Hammond and Tyler Johnson may work in and out of the starting lineup. No matter where they're listed on the lineup, however, they will be key players.
Johnson showed flashes as a powerful rebounding forward, the more minutes he was given. That may not jump out on the box score, but players like that hold a team together down the stretch. Hammond may be a smaller guard, but he pushes the pace of the Hokies on offense exceptionally. He can make plays around the rim and move the ball with ease on the wing.
There are other pieces that fans can look forward to coming off the bench. Jaden Schutt could thrive as a sharpshooter when the Hokies need a spark. Izaiah Pasha can score at all three levels that Young could fall in love with. Amani Hansberry's physical playstyle coincides with the other forwards in rotation. Simply put, there's too much to like about this team.
The emphasis on the 2025-26 season is the absence of proof. There is no guarantee that any of these predictions will become reality. Over half of the team will be playing with each other for the first time against in-season competition. This team likely finishes stronger than they start, and that's not a bad thing. I believe that the potential of this roster is on par with their 2022 ACC Championship squad.