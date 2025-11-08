Three Keys for Virginia Tech Men's Basketball vs. Providence
Virginia Tech men's basketball takes on Providence for their second game of the season. The contest represents their first real test of the year; the Hokies will have to execute certain things very well in order to win. Here are my keys to the game.
No. 1: Three-point shooting
Virginia Tech's three point shooting is the one thing that Mike Young has stated as a concern at multiple points during the offseason. The Hokies' shooting weren't terrible in their season opener, but there is definitely room for improvement. The team shot 32% from deep.
Amani Hansberry took nine of the team’s three-point attempts — a number that’s unlikely to remain that high as the season settles in. Neoklis Avdalas went 1-for-6 from deep, an off night for a player who’s still settling into the style of American ball.
Aside from those two, the team went 5-for-13, representing good efficiency, not enough volume. Moving forward, Hansberry will likely benefit from being more selective with his shots, while Avdalas finding cleaner looks should help him find his offensive rhythm.
No. 2: Rebounding
Rebounding was the biggest separator for Virginia Tech in its win over Charleston Southern, and it will need to be a focal point again against Providence. The Hokies outrebounded CSU 54-41, turning physicality and positioning into sustained offensive possessions. That margin didn’t just prevent opponent runs, but helped fuel Tech’s own momentum, especially in the second half. When the Hokies control the glass, they force opponents to play longer and tougher defensive possessions while also limiting transition opportunities the other way.
The offensive rebounding presence from the frontcourt created a steady flow of second-chance points that broke the game open. Those extra opportunities can become the difference in a tight, neutral-site matchup where both teams are still settling into shooting rhythms. Providence struggled on the boards in its opener, outrebounding Holy Cross by just five despite possessing a size advantage. If Virginia Tech can replicate the energy and discipline it played with on Monday, it can turn rebounding into a built-in advantage before even considering perimeter shooting.
This Virginia Tech team has more frontcourt athleticism and physicality than in recent seasons; this matchup is an opportunity to lean into that strength. Providence does not lack size; however, the Friars have not yet shown they can consistently translate height into rebounding control. If Tech sets the identity on the glass, it not only boosts its own offensive efficiency but also forces Providence into contested shots and one-and-done possessions.
No. 3: Controlling the tempo
Providence is a team that will push the tempo, which you can see in the high-scoring affair that they had with High Point just a few days ago. In past seasons, Virginia Tech has had trouble finding ways to control the tempo.
Those were teams that did not have as much experience and overall game control at the point guard position though. This team has Neoklis Avdalas, who showcased incredible overall game control in the Hokies' first game of the season against Charleston Southern.
In games where Mike Young's squad has struggled to control the tempo, they struggle to have any momentum and control in the game. This team and these point guards feel different, though. Tempo control will be the make-or-break for the Hokies in this one.