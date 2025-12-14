Three Takeaways From Virginia Tech Men's Basketball's 82-53 Win Over UMES

Virginia Tech earned a dominant win over Maryland Eastern Shore on Sunday, Dec. 14 by way of an 82-53 victory. Neoklis Avdalas led the way in scoring and assists, while Izaiah Pasha and Christian Gurdak both put together big games.

Sunday 𝗗𝘂𝗯𝘀𝗱𝗮𝘆 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ZBBuQw9G56 — Virginia Tech Men's Basketball (@HokiesMBB) December 14, 2025

"No matter the score, don't take our foot off the gas," Pasha said after the game.

After a tighter first half that Virginia Tech was comfortable with, it didn't take long for the Hokies to pull things together and jump on UMES, outscoring them by 20 in the second half and running away with the game in the final 10 minutes.

There's a lot to take away from this Virginia Tech win, so let's jump in.

No. 1 Izaiah Pasha shines in Bedford's absence

Jailen Bedford missed this game due to a upper respiratory sickness that Coach Young disclosed during his post-game presser. In his place, Jaden Schutt earned ther nod the start and had a solid game, scoring six points on 2-for-3 shooting for three. However, it was Izaiah Pasha who really took spectators by surprise.

Pasha played a season-high 27 minutes and shot 3-for-6 and 1-for-three from three-point range. On the game, he scored 7 points and dished out six assists, along with plucking off two steals without turning the ball over.

"I'm just grateful," Pasha said. "Stay humble and take advantage of my opportunities every time."

Young said that Pasha would see an uptick in minutes next game against Elon, even though the Hokies expect to have Jailen Bedford back, emphasizing how instrumental Pasha was today.

No. 2: Christian Gurdak is on the road to becoming a star.

Christian Gurdak had a monster game for Virginia Tech, going a perfect 5-for-5 from the field and bringing in eight rebounds (three offensive rebounds), along with a block and a steal. He played 25 minutes.

"[Offensive rebounding is] a lot of positioning," Gurdak said after the game. "Before the shot goes up, you see if he's open or not open, so you can seal him or wedge him early so that he's under the rim."

Dorn played just four minutes in this game before getting hurt, opening up an opportunity for Gurdak to step up in his place. He did just that. He scored his second-highest points of the season and helped his team to a dominant win.

"His rebounding, he's got great hands," head coach Mike Young said after the game. "You know what you're going to get. He's going to play really, really hard. He's got to screen better but he's a joy to coach and proud of him. Steps up and makes his fouls."

No. 3: The defense was excellent today.

Virginia Tech just had what is arguably its best defensive outing of the season, holding UMES to just 53 points on just 36.8% shooting and less than 30% in the second half. They also held the Hawks to just 14.8% from beyond the arc.

"I thought, to limit them to 36% for the game from the field, 14% from three, those analytics are quite encouraging," Young said. "And we'll need that same kind of effort against Elon in here next Saturday."

Mike Young has been encouraging strong defense from his team, which has been so lethal offensively, and it showed today in the 29-point Virginia Tech win.

