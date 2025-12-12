Three Takeaways from Virginia Tech Men's Basketball's 96-74 Victory Over Western Carolina

Virginia Tech improved to 9-2, defeating Western Carolina 96-74 Thursday night in Cassell Colliseum. Here are three takeaways from the game.

No. 1. Neoklis Avdalas took over in the second half offensively.

Western Carolina simply had scant answers for Avdalas in the second half. The Greek wing produced 30 points, shooting 10-for-17 from the field. In the first half, Avdalas notched just six points. Something seemed to click offensively in the final 20 minutes of the game, however.

"He had a good feel for it," said Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young. "He was very, very good on the offensive end tonight."

Standing 6-foot-9, Avdalas was a sizable mismatch for Western Carolina's much smaller guards.

"They had a hard matchup with him," Young said. "They weren't very big, and he got a couple shots down."

While Avdalas had a great game offensively, Young strives to see him improve on the defensive end on the court.

"He scored well, but has to defend better," said Young. "They all do."

No. 2. Rebounding was a concern on both ends of the floor.

While the Hokies outscored the Catamounts by 22 tonight, it would have been a much larger margin if they had rebounded the ball better. Virginia Tech outrebounded Western Carolina by two tonight, grabbing 36 boards vs. the Catamounts' 34. For Western Carolina, 15 of its rebounds came at the offensive end.

"We're still not rebounding to the level that we need to, and it's going to cost us," Young said. "Lacking physicality, lacking toughness on the glass, it has got to come on."

Freshmen centers Antonio Dorn and Christian Gurdak have split time at the position, replacing Virginia Tech's best rebounder, Tobi Lawal, who has been out with a left foot injury. Gurdak had seven rebounds in 15 minutes, and Dorn had four in 17 minutes.

Coach Young was asked if he had a game in mind for Lawal's return, with ACC play quickly approaching. His answer was concise:

"No."

No. 3. Virginia Tech's hot start made it smooth sailing to victory.

Virginia Tech came out to an incredibly fast start, making it difficult for Western Carolina to try and come back. Just over six minutes in, the Hokies were already up 16-5. In the first half, Virginia Tech shot 19-for-33 from the field. By halftime, the Hokies held a comfortable 53-34 lead over the Catamounts.

Tech was excellent from behind the arc tonight. The Hokies shot 13-for-27 from deep, led by Avdalas with four triples/

Amani Hansberry, once again, produced an excellent outing on both ends of the floor. He had 18 points, shooting 8-for-12. He also led the team in assists tonight with six.

"This team has shot the ball well," Young said. "Our shot selection, overall, has been good. Neo made four [three pointers], Amani had two in the first half that were huge."

The Hokies only outscored the Catamounts 43-40 in the second half, but the game never felt in danger due to how well Virginia Tech shot the ball in the first half.

