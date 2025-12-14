Men's Basketball Muscles By Maryland Eastern Shore For 10th Win

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Bolstered by five players scoring in double-digits, Virginia Tech men's basketball continued its strong start to the season, clinching its 10th win of the season with a comfortable 82-53 victory on Sunday afternoon.

Sunday 𝗗𝘂𝗯𝘀𝗱𝗮𝘆 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ZBBuQw9G56 — Virginia Tech Men's Basketball (@HokiesMBB) December 14, 2025

The Hokies (10-2) were slightly dented by the absence of several key contributors. In addition to forward Tobi Lawal, who has missed the last six games with a left ankle injury, Virginia Tech also was missing Jailen Bedford for the entirety of the contest. Young stated that Bedford was dealing with an upper respiratory issue causing congestion.

The Hokies were dealt another blow when German center Antonio Dorn, who Young said was nursing a muscular back issue from Tech's most previous game against Western Carolina, left the contest against the Hawks (4-11) early and adorned a heating pad for the duration of the game.

Those injuries and absences didn't come at a large detriment to Tech, however. In the stead of Bedford, it was sophomore transfer Izaiah Pasha who stepped up. Logging a season-high 27 minutes, Pasha, who transferred in from Delaware in the offseason, poured in seven points and six assists, tallying his first points since VCU on Nov. 28.

"The biggest thing is just taking advantage of my opportunity. I want to give a shout out to Coach J.D. [Byers] for keeping my head right, keeping my confidence being on the bench and just being a team player, take advantage of my opportunity... [Coach Byers told me], 'Always be ready for your moment."

The Hokies were led in scoring once again by Greek wing Neoklis Avdalas, who poured in 15 points. Three days after incinerating Western Carolina, Avalas was a force renewed. Though Avdalas didn't take over on the scoring front as he did against Western Carolina, he didn't need to — four other Hokies scored 10 or more. Those Hokies? Center Christian Gurdak (13), guard Tyler Johnson (12), forward Amani Hansberry (12) and guard Ben Hammond.

Gurdak entered in the stead of Dorn once the German center exited; Gurdak logged 25 minutes on the afternoon, putting up a 13-point, eight-rebound, one-block outing. Gurdak remarked after the game that the injured Lawal had taught him a lot, referring to him as a "big brother".

Looking forward, Young said he hopes to have Bedford back for the Elon game, while the Dorn situation is an ongoing one surrounding his back making progress. While Gurdak was solid on the rebounding front, Young spotlighted his balance and positioning as a key area of improvement on the defensive side of the glass, stating that his offensive rebounding is much better.

Alongside Pasha, Sin'Cere Jones shined, tallying his first points as a Hokie on an aggressive and-one layup off the dish from Johnson. Though he missed the ensuing free throw, he struck again on Tech's ensuing possession, taking the feed from Pasha. Pasha accounted for each of the Hokies' last eight points, punctuating the 29-point victory with a slam with 36 seconds remaining in the second frame.

Even with the injuries and the absences, Young was enthused by five Hokies scoring in double-digits. It's the fifth time this year that five or more Hokies have tallied 10 or more points and the eighth occasion that four or more have done so.

"[It's] very, very [encouraging]," Young said. "I think, along with the 24 assists and eight turnovers, to have five guys [score in double-digits], that's an unselfish team, that's a team playing the right way. And that certainly thrills me when everybody's touching the ball and the ball is moving and we got it into the post on occasion. Makes me happy."

Virginia Tech's offensive health was sustained by its assist distribution. Six different players recorded assists, with Avdalas (seven), Pasha (six) and Hammond (four) leading the way. 24 of Tech's 31 made baskets (77.42%) were assisted. Following the game, Young stated that that style of play — passing up a good shot for a "great shot" in his words — was the right way that he wanted to play.

"We had 13 on 16 makes in the first half, 24 on 57," Young said. "That's the way the game's supposed to be played. That's sharing. That's turning down a good shot for a great shot. [Amani] Hansberry helps with that. He's such a an elite passer and offensive connector.

"But that's quite pleasing. That is a three-to-one [assist-to-turnover ratio] for the game. That's pretty awesome. Pasha with six assists, zero turnovers. Neo had a bad one, but seven assists. Again, [he] makes all the right plays. Ben Hammond, four [assists] and one [turnover]. That was a little backwards against Western Carolina. So very encouraging."

Though Young was complimentary of the defense, saying that there was an improvement seen from Thursday vs. Western Carolina, the rebounding, in his eyes, still needs work to do for the team to contend against a rapidly approaching ACC. Tech's first conference game is 17 days away, coming against archrival Virginia on Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. ET.

"We've got to do a better job in that area from our guards," Young said on the area of rebounding. "But I thought, to limit them to 36% for the game from the field, 14% from three. Those analytics are quite encouraging. And we'll need that same kind of effort against Elon in here next Saturday who's pretty good playing good basketball, very good offensively."

Virginia Tech will next take on Elon on Saturday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. ET, with viewing for the contest available on ACC Network Extra.

