Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina Final Score Prediction for College Football Week 1
Virginia Tech and South Carolina fans have to wait until Sunday to watch their teams play, but they'll be treated to a standalone game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
In this article, I'm going to not only predict who is going to win, but I'm going to try to guess the exact final score of the game. Before we do that, let's take a look at the latest odds.
Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Virginia +7.5 (-110)
- South Carolina -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Virginia Tech +230
- South Carolina -285
Total
- Over 51.5 (-115)
- Under 51.5 (-105)
Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina Final Score Prediction
I have a lot of concerns about the play of both the offensive and defensive lines for Virginia Tech. South Carolina is returning T.J. Sanders and Desmond Umeozulu on the defensive edge, and their ability to get after Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones is going to be the key to South Carolina winning this game.
South Carolina is the more complete team, and I'm interested to see how duel-threat quarterback LaNorris Sellers plays this season. I also love the addition of Utah State transfer, Rahsul Faison, at running back. He averaged a strong 5.6 yards per carry last season. If he can take that level of production to the Gamecocks, they'll be a dangerous team in the SEC.
I'm going to back South Carolina to win and cover in a rout. I have little faith in Virginia Tech's offense to be able to score enough for this total to go over.
Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 17, South Carolina 33
