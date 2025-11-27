Three Takeaways From Virginia Tech's 66-64 Win Over Colorado State
Virginia Tech men's basketball improves to 6-0, defeating Colorado State in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament. Here are three takeaways from the game.
1. Jailen Bedford and Tyler Johnson were outstanding.
Jailen Bedford, without a doubt, was Virginia Tech’s best player against Colorado State. He shot 7-for-9 from the field and led the Hokies with 17 points. Twelve of his points came in the second half, making crucial transition baskets for the Hokies. Whenever Colorado State was clawing back into the game, Bedford was there to extend the Hokies' lead. With about 10 minutes left in the game, CSU’s Rashaan Mbemba made both of his free throws to make it a three-point game. However, Bedford quickly responded with a layup and a midrange shot to increase the lead to seven.
Tyler Johnson also had an excellent game tonight, as well. He had nine points and led the Hokies in rebounds by a considerable margin with 12. He was also great defensively. Whenever he was on the man with the ball, he gave them no breathing room to get a quality look. He finished the game with two steals and two blocks. Coach Mike Young was impressed with both of their efforts tonight.
“Tyler and JB’s work on the defensive end, their grit and toughness, they contested everything,” said Young after the game. “[Bedford] was sharp, he was blowing up handoffs and making it really difficult.”
2. Virginia Tech limited Colorado State from behind the arc.
The Rams went into this game with the fourth-highest three-point percentage in the country, shooting 44.9% from behind the arc. However, today, CSU was just 4-for-19 from three against Virginia Tech. Coach Young knew that stopping the Rams from deep would be a key to the game.
“We could not allow them to come in here and bang 10 threes,” said Young. “We limited them to four makes today…What a remarkable job from our team in checking those boxes and keeping them off the three-point arc.”
Colorado State averaged 12.4 made three point baskets before tonight’s game, so holding it to just four was a big reason Virginia Tech won. The Hokies made sure to funnel CSU inside to force the Rams to beat them in the paint. Of Colorado State’s 64 points, 44 of them came inside the paint. So while Virginia Tech was able to limit any consistent shooting from behind the arc, it will need to do better going forward in this tournament, guarding the paint.
3. Virginia Tech struggled rebounding tonight.
Tonight, rebounding the basketball was a struggle for Virginia Tech. The Hokies were outrebounded 35-28. But the biggest concern tonight was Tech’s inability to get offensive boards. The first offensive rebound for Virginia Tech came with 7:37 left in the entire game. Colorado State did a nice job boxing out the Hokies, but Virginia Tech will need to improve in that category going forward in this tournament and season. Colorado State led in offensive rebounds 11-5, which was a catalyst for keeping the game close in the second half. This was an uncharacteristic night for Virginia Tech, which has done well getting offensive rebounds so far this season.
Tobi Lawal, who is fifth in the country coming into this game, averaging 12 rebounds, had just two tonight. He did run into early foul trouble, which made it difficult to find a rhythm on the glass.
“Tobi [Lawal] didn’t have his best stuff tonight,” said Young. “He’s been well over double figure rebounds most nights, and he didn’t have that kind of night. “We’ll expect more from him tomorrow, and with all of them. Jailen Bedford’s got to rebound better. Ben Hammond’s got to rebound better. That’ll be required with a potential matchup with the Gaels of Saint Mary.”
But other than rebounding, Virginia Tech played a really solid game of basketball against a good team in Colorado State. It will advance in the Battle 4 Atlantis and will await the winner of Saint Mary’s and Wichita State. The game will be tomorrow at 2:30 PM EST.