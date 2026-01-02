Three Takeaways From Virginia Tech Women's Basketball's 75-67 OT Defeat Against Miami

On Thursday, Tech played its first contest in nine days against the Miami Hurricanes. The Hokies held a double-digit advantage for most of the contest until a fourth-quarter surge from Miami forced overtime. Here are three main takeaways from the contest:

No. 1: Miami's size took over in the late stages.

The brunt of the Hurricanes' offense runs around 6-foot-6 Ra Shaya Kyle, who entered the contest averaging a double-double with 15.5 points and 10.2 rebounds a game.

At halftime, Kyle only had six points, but she would double her total to 12 in the third quarter.

As the game progressed, Kyle started finishing at the rim through what seemed to be physical defense that only ramped up as the contest progressed.

"[Miami was] trying to get the ball back in Kyle's hands, and we were throwing different bodies at her, and she made a couple really great finishes," said Virginia Tech head coach Megan Duffy said.

Kyle worked into the paint for five offensive rebounds, totaling 13, which helped accumulate 15 second-chance points for Miami. Kyle ended the contest with a team-leading 23 points.

No. 2: The Hokies were spot-on from deep.

The Hokies have struggled from distance this season, averaging just 28.7% as a team.

However, opened the game lightning hot from range, draining its first four attempts from such mark.

Carleigh Wenzel had a large part in the run that opened the contest for the Hokies, as she connected on two threes in the opening five minutes of action, which led Tech into the first timeout with a 12-4 advantage.

"I've been in the gym, I think it's made a difference," Wenzel exclaimed regarding her hot start. "But at the end of the day, if we don't win, it doesn't mean anything."

Sophomore guard Mackenzie Nelson, who only made six threes last season, got into the action from behind the arc tonight. Nelson connected on a career-high three makes from distance (3-for-5), including one in the fourth quarter, which at the time looked to kill the brewing Hurricane momentum.

No. 3: Carleigh Wenzel looked confident and resurgent.

Wenzel, the redshirt junior, led Tech for the first time in scoring since the Hokies' ACC opener against Duke on December 7, five games ago.

She was a catalyst for the large run the Hokies erupted on to start the game. Wenzel accounted for all 12 of Tech's opening points, cashing in three looks from the field and dishing out two assists to her teammates Carys Baker and Mel Daley.

The only limiting factor for Wenzel in the contest against the Hurricanes was her ability to log quality minutes late into the contest, due to facing foul trouble.

Wenzel evenly picked up a singular foul in each quarter, before fouling out with her fifth personal in overtime, albeit with eight seconds to play. January looks to turn over a new leaf for Wenzel, back to her confident team-leading scoring prowess as she puts December behind her.

Through the six games in December, counting the Duke contest, Wenzel shot a combined 15-74 (20.2%) from the field.

