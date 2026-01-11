Three Takeaways from Virginia Tech Women's Basketball's 78-56 Victory Over Boston College

On Sunday, Tech defeated Boston College, 78-56, in what was a one-game homestand for the Hokies. Here are three big takeaways from the contest:

No. 1: The Hokies mastered the glass against Boston College

One of the most important aspects of a basketball victory is controlling the rebounding battle. Tech was phenomenal in this category against the Eagles.

"I think it starts with Kilah [Freelon]," junior forward Carys Baker said about the size advantage. "I think having [Kilah] and having her voice. Just having everything, her presence I think has been huge for us. We knew coming in that there was going to be some advantages for us in the paint."

The first quarter split was already a staggering 10-3 rebounding split in favor of the Hokies. By halftime, the advantage doubled to 14, at 21-7.

Freelon accumulated nine rebounds in the first half, yet a third-quarter injury (ankle) ended her afternoon early.

"[Freelon] rolled her ankle and we could have put her back in the game," Tech head coach Megan Duffy said postgame. "Just a tough play out in transition, hit somebody's foot. So, she'll enjoy the rest for the next day and a half and then hopefully be ready to go."

The Hokies finished the contest one rebound shy, 37-19, of doubling Boston College's efforts, which allowed for 10 second-chance points in the contest for Tech.

No. 2: Tech's three-level scoring is very respectable for ACC play

"I'm very happy with the progress we made this week," Duffy exclaimed. "I think when we put this team together, we talked about how we can have a lot of versatile cards and they can do different things at different points."

The Hokies finished physically and phenomenally inside the arc against Boston College for a 23-for-37 outing.

More than half (40) of Tech's total points came within the paint, and another 17 were earned at the stripe from physical action.

"It's difficult to guard, and it has nothing to do with threes," Duffy said. "It's positive plays, and getting them to believe in that... It's not just 'I'm shooting shots, I want to take a better quality shot, I can turn down a three to get to my pull-up.'"

Baker led the Hokies in scoring against the Eagles with 17 total points: six from the interior, nine from behind the stripe, and two at the charity stripe.

No. 3: This was a monumental victory for Virginia Tech Women's Basketball

In the Hokies' 50th season of women's basketball, the 10th home victory of the season marked the 500th victory inside Cassell Coliseum.

𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐥 🏰



With the win over the Eagles, Virginia Tech has recorded their 500th win inside Cassell Coliseum! pic.twitter.com/HfxJLWBk66 — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) January 11, 2026

If the Hokies were able to finish out their home schedule undefeated over the next month and a half (six games), the 16-game home win count would match the record set by the 2022-23 and 2023-24 teams.

Carleigh Wenzel and Carys Baker commented postgame on what it meant to be a part of the milestone victory.

"I think a lot of hard work goes into hero, [and] we have an extremely good fan base," Wenzel said. "A lot of people have our support, so it's really exciting and we're grateful to be a part of it."

"Supporting women's basketball has been huge. and I think this is one of the best places to support women's basketball in the country," Baker said. "So that has been amazing for us, and we really just thank everyone for coming out to our game [and] supporting the girls on the team."

