Thursday Bubble Watch: Games That Could Impact Virginia Tech's Chances

Virginia Tech men's basketball sustained a 95-89 loss to Wake Forest Tuesday evening that will likely hold it out of NCAA Tournament considerations. The Hokies are out of the ACC Tournament, but there are still meaningful postseason contests to be played that will have an impact on the postseason bubble.

Virginia Tech is presumably out of the field and is no longer in the "First Four Out" category on ESPN. The Hokies (19-13, 8-10 ACC) lost eight of their final 12 games and sustained consecutive losses to then-No. 13 Virginia and Wake Forest to dash their NCAA Tournament aspirations.

Right at noon tip, here are three games to monitor for their potential impact on the bubble:

UMass vs. Miami (OH)

Miami (OH) winning its game is a blessing for every NCAA Tournament team because it avoids pushing the Redhawks into at-large consideration. Miami still hasn't lost yet, meaning that despite its rather substandard strength of schedule, its formidable record partially stands on its own.

Kentucky vs. Missouri

ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi currently has the Tigers slotted in as the No. 11 seed in the tournament. Should the Tigers lose by a wide margin, it could throw the tournament into chaos. Missouri is currently the fifth team inside the field, but their spot is not secure, especially if a blowout occurs.

Missouri does have two ranked victories to its name, coming over then-No. 22 Florida on Jan. 3 and

Auburn vs. Tennessee

Auburn is privy to both bid thieves and the threat of dropping with a blowout. Though Tennessee is a five seed to Auburn's 11 (as things stand on ESPN), things could quickly grow worrisome for Auburn if it loses, and especially if it loses big.

The Tigers were listed as the 12th seed in the SEC Tournament and from Jan. 31 to Feb. 28, sustained seven losses in eight games. Their lone victory was a 75-74 triumph over Kentucky Feb. 21, and the squad lost five straight games in that stretch.

For Virginia Tech, its stint in the ACC Tournament is over. It now awaits Selection Sunday on March 15 to find out its postseason fate. It is exceedingly likely that Selection Sunday will grant the Hokies their third bid to the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) in four years. Virginia Tech has not won an ACC Tournament game since the 2021-22 season and as a result of its six-point loss to Wake Forest, is now listed as the seventh team out of the 68-team field (de-facto No. 75 seed).