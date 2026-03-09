The dawn of the ACC Tournament is nigh. The 14-game, five-day event tips off Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET with Stanford and Pitt, with Virginia Tech set to contest Wake Forest for the third time this season later in the day at 7 p.m.

The Hokies are the No. 12 seed in the ACC Tournament, the same spot as they were ranked in the preseason media poll.

Below is a look at the full ACC bracket, with times attached (all times ET). The schedule/bracket will be updated with each passing result:

Schedule/Bracket

First Round:

Game 1: (10) Stanford vs. (15) Pitt, 2 p.m.

(11) SMU vs. (14) Syracuse, 4:30 p.m. Game 3: (12) Virginia Tech vs. (13) Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Second Round:

Game 4: (7) NC State vs. winner of Stanford/Pitt, noon

Quarterfinals:

Game 8: Virginia vs. winner of NC State and Stanford/Pitt, noon

Semifinals:

Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs. winner of Game 9, 7 p.m.

Finals:

Game 14: Winner of Game 12 vs. Winner of Game 13, 8:30 p.m.

Predictions

Virginia Tech is favored in its first-round matchup against Wake Forest by a 77-75 final score margin on KenPom. Pomeroy's metrics give the Hokies a 57% win probability. ESPN favors the Demon Deacons by 1.6 percentage points, giving Virginia Tech a 48.4% win probability in the ACC's first round.

Thomas' Thoughts

March 9 (Wake Forest): I believe Virginia Tech should advance to the second round of the ACC Tournament with a victory over Wake Forest; however, it has reason to approach this contest with trepidation.

Virginia Tech has lost to Wake Forest before this season, albeit on the road and without several key contributors. Down Tobi Lawal, Antonio Dorn and Tyler Johnson, and dealing with a hobbling Neoklis Avdalas, Virginia Tech narrowly fell 81-78 to the Demon Deacons in LJVM Coliseum on Jan. 3, falling prey to Nate Calmese's game-winning three-pointer with 6.5 seconds to play.

Calmese's availability for the contest will be critical; the guard returned for Wake Forest's Feb. 25 game against Boston College, though he logged five points in six minutes in a 68-67 loss. Calmese missed six games prior to that return, including a Feb. 21 loss to Virginia Tech which was a 82-63 drubbing. The senior guard also missed the last three games of the regular season, two of which were Wake Forest wins.