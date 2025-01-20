Updated ACC Basketball Standings: Duke Remains on Top, But Louisville, Clemson, and Wake Forest Still in the Hunt
Another week is gone and Duke is still undefeated in ACC play.
It has been talked about quite a bit, but Duke continues to look like they are ahead of the rest of the conference by a lot, but while the Blue Devils have yet to suffer a conference loss, there are other teams that are right behind them with just one conference loss.
Louisville is one of the hottest teams in the country and has won their last eight games are at 7-1 in ACC play. Clemson is also 7-1 in ACC play and has won their last three games. Can either team knock off Duke for the top spot? That remains to be seen, but they are positioning themselves to do so.
One team that is being forgotten about in the ACC right now is Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons were highly thought of coming into the year, but got off to a bit of a slow start. They have won their last five games though and are 6-1 in the conference. We are going to learn a lot about Wake Forest this week when they face both North Carolina and Duke.
Speaking of the Tar Heels, they had a heartbreaker of a loss to Stanford that dropped them to 5-2 in the conference, right beside SMU. The Mustangs continue to play well, especialy on offense and when they are shooting the ball well, they are a threat to beat anyone.
The rest of the conference is still a mess. Florida State and Stanford are 4-3 in ACC play, while Pitt, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech are 3-4. The Hokies have actually been playing well and gave Wake Forest a good run on Saturday. Mike Young's team is not one of the most talented in the ACC, but he is doing a good job of coaching these players and they are competing every night.
Cal, NC State, and Notre Dame are 2-5 in ACC play and Georgia Tech is 2-6. The Yellow Jackets have lost four games in a row and host the Hokies this week. Boston College and Virginia are 1-6 and Miami remains the lone team in the ACC that does not have a win.
ACC Standings (1/12)
1. Duke (8-0 ACC, 16-2 Overall)
2. Louisville (7-1, 14-5)
3. Clemson (7-1, 15-4)
4. Wake Forest (6-1, 14-4)
5. North Carolina (5-2, 12-7)
6. SMU (5-2, 14-4)
7. Florida State (4-3, 13-5)
8. Stanford (4-3, 12-6)
9. Pittsburgh (3-24, 12-6)
10. Syracuse (3-4, 9-9)
11. Virginia Tech (3-4, 8-10)
12. Cal (2-5, 9-9)
13. NC State (2-5, 9-9)
14. Notre Dame (2-5, 8-10)
15. Georgia Tech (2-6, 8-11)
16. Boston College (1-6, 9-9)
17. Virginia (1-6, 8-10)
18. Miami (0-7, 4-14)
Additional Links:
Virginia Tech 2025 Transfer Portal Profiles: Pitt LB Jordan Bass
Coastal Carolina Transfer Running Back Braydon Bennett Commits to Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Become Latest ACC School to Offer Talented 2027 QB Kevin Parker