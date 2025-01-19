Virginia Tech 2025 Transfer Portal Profiles: Pitt LB Jordan Bass
Virginia Tech has been on a tear in terms of transfer portal recruitments this year, and the Hokies got a commitment from a top-tier ACC transfer. The Hokies added Virginia native and former Pitt linebacker Jordan Bass to their transfer portal class.
He finished his Panthers career with 25 total tackles, 1 sack, and one pass defelction. Bass was considered the No. 4 player from Virginia in the class of 2023 by 247Sports, as the site rated Bass as a four-star recruit. Bass received offers from Virginia and Virginia Tech out of high school, but opted to play for the Panthers.
According to 247Sports, Bass was the fifteenth transfer to announce his commitment to Virginia Tech, and he is the only player listed at linebacker on the site to transfer to Virginia Tech.
Bass will have two more years of eligibility under a Virginia Tech defense that is currently searching for their defensive coordinator.
Jordan Bass is the second Virginia Tech transfer in the 2024-2025 winter cycle that is coming from the ACC. The prior ACC transfer to Virginia Tech was safety Sherrod Covil Jr from Clemson, the Hokies added a third ACC transfer in Wake Forest WR Donavon Greene
Virginia Tech has loaded up on defense in this year’s transfer portal. Out of 19 total incoming transfers, 11 of those players have came on defense.
Jordan Bass is not yet ranked by 247Sports transfer portal rankings. He is ranked as the 1395th best recruit in the transfer portal by On3 and 1093rd by Rivals. He is ranked as a three-star transfer by On3 and Rivals.
Although I don’t see Jordan Bass moving back to cornerback, Bass spent plenty of time as a defensive back in high school. Due to his pure size, I would not be shocked if he got some reps at safety as well. Sometimes he’s late on breaking on routes, but he always gets himself into a position to make a play on the ball.
Bass was receiving looks from schools like USC and NC State, but Brent Pry kept his recruiting high going as he brought home the former Virginia native. Bass is similar to plenty of former Virginia Tech linebackers (Keli Lawson is the first that comes to mind), with the fact that his potential is off of the charts. Listed at 6-foot-4, 230-pounds, the potential of Bass in the Virginia Tech Hokies defense with a new defensive coordinator.
Bass was playing behind plenty of good linebackers at Pitt, and he could likely slot in to the STAR position, or play any linebacker position due to his versatility. Bass suffered a season-ending injury last year at Pitt, derailing the end of his 2024 season. He had surgery after suffering an apparent shoulder injury.
