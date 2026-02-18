Updated NET/KenPom Rankings for Virginia Tech After 67-66 Loss to Miami

It happened again. Virginia Tech men's basketball dropped its fourth game in league play by a possession Tuesday, digesting a 67-66 loss to Miami that dented its NCAA Tournament hopes even further.

The Hokies (17-10, 6-8 ACC), fresh off a 23-point blowout loss to Florida State, came out flat against the Hurricanes and were outscored 12-5 by the U-16 media timeout. They keyed in, however, going on a 13-4 stretch to the U-12 media mark.

For the remainder of the game, the Hokies engaged in a close-quarters rockfight with Miami, one it ultimately lost due to free-throw disparities, second-chance struggles and simply not making shots down the stretch.

Virginia Tech went scoreless from the field in the final two and a half minutes of ball, and allowed guard Tre Donaldson to score the Hurricanes' last 15 points — including the go-ahead free-throw with 12.5 seconds to play that provided the boost Miami needed. Donaldson also logged a career-high 32 points on Tuesday, 24 of which came in the second half.

Despite the loss, however, the Hokies came out of the matchups with net-positive results on the predictive metrics. Virginia Tech now ranks No. 56 on the NET, two spots up from its previous ranking of No. 58. The Hokies now hold a 3-8 Quad 1 record. Virginia Tech's Quad 2 record stands at 4-1, while its Quadrant 3 and Quadrant 4 marks stand at 3-1 and 7-0, respectively.

Meanwhile on KenPom, Virginia Tech has risen four spots, jumping from No. 65 up to No. 61. The Hokies now sport a net rating of +12.72, an adjusted offensive rating of 115.4 (No. 76) and an adjusted defensive rating of 102.7 (No. 62).

Their adjusted tempo (possessions per 40 minutes, adjusted for opponent) now clocks in at 67.1 (No. 187), their luck factor sits at +.025 (No. 121) and finally, their strength of schedule rating stands at +9.12 (No. 60).

As a result of the one-point loss against the Hurricanes, Virginia Tech lost again on a game-winning shot — by technicality, if Donaldson's game-cinching free throw is counted as such. The Hokies' other four non-one-possession losses came by margins of 14 (Louisville and Duke), nine (NC State) and 23 (Florida State). Virginia Tech's 23-point loss to the Seminoles on Feb. 14 marked its longest margin of defeat of the season.

Virginia Tech is back in action Saturday, Feb. 21, when it hosts Wake Forest. The contest tips off at 12 p.m. ET, and coverage for the contest will be on the ACC Network.

More Virginia Tech Basketball News