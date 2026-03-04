Updated NET, KenPom Rankings for Virginia Tech After Boston College Win\

Virginia Tech men's basketball is on the doorstep of the 2025-26 postseason, with one more game — No. 13 Virginia — rounding out its regular-season slate. After part two of the Commonwealth Clash, the Hokies will then head to the ACC Tournament, which starts March 10 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Virginia Tech (19-11, 8-9 ACC) is currently the No. 11 team in the ACC standings and would play Syracuse in the opening round of the tournament if the regular season ended today. The Hokies can finish in any spot between No. 8 and No. 12, depending on whether they win or lose Saturday.

The Hokies enter Saturday's Commonwealth Clash off a 72-63 victory over Boston College. Virginia Tech led by as many as 19, though it allowed the Eagles to close the gap to six before eventually pulling out a nine-point win and moving to a 14-3 regular-season record in Cassell Coliseum.

On KenPom, Virginia Tech now sits at No. 58, one spot down from before the game. The Hokies now hold a net rating of +13.62, an adjusted offensive rating of 116.9 (No. 66), an adjusted defensive rating of 103.3 (No. 64), an adjusted tempo mark of 66.9 (No. 199), a luck factor of +.016 (No. 143) and a strength of schedule net rating of +9.34 (No. 70).

Virginia Tech is also down one spot in the NET rankings from No. 54, falling to No. 55. The Hokies currently hold a 2-9 record against Quadrant 1 teams, a 6-1 mark in Quadrant 2 showdowns, a 3-1 record vs. Quadrant 3 opponents and a perfect 8-0 mark in Quadrant 4 games.

Virginia Tech has thrived in defending the three-ball, conceding only a 30.2% clip from deep, 20th-best in the nation. However, it's faced woes inside, giving up 54% of its two-point looks, No. 273 in D-I. In the Hokies' last game against Boston College, Eagles center Boden Kapke logged a career-high 25 points against Virginia Tech and went 8-for-11 inside the arc.

Virginia Tech has limited turnovers throughout the season, though; its 14.9% turnover rate ranks No. 56 in D-I while its allowed steal percentage of 7.6% ranks No. 24.

That turnover rate ranks second-best among Virginia Tech teams under head coach Mike Young, as does the Hokies' three-point clip of 36%. Virginia Tech 30.2% allowed three-point rate is the best under Young's tenure with the Hokies.

Virginia Tech's contest against the Cavaliers tips off at 12 p.m. ET Saturday, and coverage can be found on The CW.