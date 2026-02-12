Updated NET/KenPom Rankings for Virginia Tech Men's Basketball After 76-66 Win Over No. 20 Clemson

Virginia Tech men's basketball picked up a vital victory last night in Clemson, upsetting the Tigers 76-66 in a victory that was crucial for its NCAA Tournament aspirations.

another one for our resume 😏 pic.twitter.com/f2ZoQu3rGF — Virginia Tech Men's Basketball (@HokiesMBB) February 12, 2026

The Hokies (17-8, 6-6 ACC) took down Clemson (20-5, 10-2 ACC) on the road by 10, handing the Tigers their first double-digit loss of the season.

As a result, Virginia Tech has jumped four spots in the NET to No. 51 (from No. 55 prior). Moreover, the Hokies have also elevated themselves five spots in Ken Pomeroy's metrics to No. 54.

On Pomeroy's metrics, the Hokies now have a net rating of 14.26, an adjusted offensive efficiency of 115.4 (No. 74), a adjusted defensive efficiency of 101.2 (No. 51), an adjusted tempo mark of 67.6 (No. 168), a luck factor of +.033 (No. 99) and a strength of schedule net rating of +8.39 (No. 58). The No. 54 ranking on Pomeroy is the highest that the Hokies have been since they entered their Nov. 16 clash against Charlotte at No. 51 in the nation.

Pomeroy's metrics vaulted the Hokies up five spots.

The most pronounced jump wasn't in either KenPom or the NET rankings, though. Instead, it was the BartTorvik metric that gave the Hokies the biggest boost. In that metric, Virginia Tech jumped up 11 spots to No. 62.

In the NET rankings, Virginia Tech now rests just outside the top-50, but it now possesses three Quadrant 1 victories: Virginia (Dec. 31; home), Syracuse (Jan. 21; away) and now, Clemson (Feb. 11; away). The victory also boosted the Hokies to 2-4 on the road in league play.

At the time of writing, Virginia Tech currently holds a 3-7 record in Quadrant 1 games, a 4-1 record against Quadrant 2 foes and a perfect 10-0 mark against teams in Quadrants 3 or 4.

Though the Hokies' NCAA Tournament aspirations are not entirely fulfilled, a pivotal jump was made yesterday that makes Virginia Tech's road to March Madness slightly easier. The Hokies still need to take care of business in their three remaining home games, and likely need a win at Miami or a solid run in the ACC Tournament to snag their first NCAA Tournament bid since the 2021-22 season.

Last night, Virginia Tech also captured its first ranked road win under head coach Mike Young with their victory in Clemson. Virginia Tech also claimed its first victory in Littlejohn Coliseum since Nov. 5, 2019 — Young's first game as the Hokies' head whistle.

Virginia Tech is back in business Saturday, hosting Florida State at 2 p.m. ET. The game will be available for viewing on the ACC Network.

