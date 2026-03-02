Updated NET, KenPom Ratings for Virginia Tech MBB After UNC Loss

Virginia Tech men's basketball currently sits two games under .500 with its NCAA Tournament aspirations hanging by a thread. On Saturday, the Hokies sustained their sixth loss in league play by single-digits, falling 89-82 at No. 18 North Carolina. As a result, Virginia Tech is running out of time to boost its case for the NCAA Tournament.

The Hokies (18-11, 7-9 ACC) have their backs against the wall, with a can't-lose clash with Boston College squarely in their sights. Virginia Tech is currently the fifth team out of ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi's projected field and save for a surprise — i.e., the Hokies stunning No. 11 Virginia on March 7 or making a deep run in the ACC Tournament — it will presumably be shut out from the March Madness festivities for the fourth consecutive campaign.

As it's done in numerous contests across this season, Virginia Tech was largely competitive for much of Saturday's showdown with the Tar Heels in the "Dean Dome" but couldn't find the extra punch needed to walk out of Chapel Hill victorious. The Hokies allowed North Carolina to create separation early in the second half, and they couldn't work their way back in what resulted in a seven-point loss.

Now, as a result of the loss, Virginia Tech sits at No. 57 overall on KenPom. Pomeroy assesses the Hokies an adjusted offensive rating of 117.3 (No. 64), an adjusted defensive rating of 103.4 (No. 63), an adjusted tempo mark of 66.8 (No. 204), a luck factor of +.010 (No. 157) and a strength of schedule net rating of +10.01 (No. 63).

The Hokies' last two opponents — Boston College and No. 11 Virginia — rank at No. 162 and No. 17 overall on KenPom, respectively. At the time of writing, Pomeroy's metrics continue to project a 19-12 (8-10 ACC) record for Virginia Tech, giving it an 87% chance of beating the Eagles and a paltry 14% chance of toppling the Cavaliers.

Virginia Tech currently sits at No. 55 in the NET rankings, holding a 2-9 record in Quadrant 1 games, a 6-1 record against Quadrant 2 foes, a 3-1 record vs. Quadrant 3 opponents and a perfect 7-0 mark when taking on Quadrant 4 teams.

This season, Virginia Tech has gone 13-3 at home, while going 3-6 on the road.

Virginia Tech's contest against the Eagles tips off at 9 p.m. ET, and coverage for the contest can be found on ESPNU.