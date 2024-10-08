Virginia Tech Basketball: Both The Men's And Women's Attendees Announced For The ACC Tipoff On October 8-10
The ACC has recently announced the men's and women's basketball teams that will be at the 2024-25 ACC Tipoff event starting tomorrow October 8th through October 10th. This will be one of the first times that selected players and coaches will appear together in a press conference setting before the season starts and discuss some upcoming things about this season. The men's teams will begin on Wednesday, October 9, and conclude on Thursday, October 10. The women's teams will start on Tuesday, October 8, and conclude on Wednesday, October 9.
As for the Hokies, the Virginia Tech Women's basketball attendees will be, Head Coach Megan Duffy, Guard Matilda Ekh, Forward Rose Micheaux, and Guard Carleigh Wenzel. The Virginia Tech Men's basketball attendees will be, Virginia Tech Head Coach Mike Young, Forward Ben Burnham, and Forward Mylyjael Poteat.
This will be a big day for both the men's and women's basketball teams as everyone will be looking forward to hear about how they feel about going into this season. The main storyline going into this one is how the women's basketball team for the Hokies will look after losing Head Coach Kenny Brooks after his eight year tenure with the program came to a abrupt end this past April. Some players are still on the women's team after his departure from last season and haven't been asked or answered any questions about it, as well as how Coach Duffy has implemented her new strategy with this team.
The Hokies men's basketball team will see a season of mixture between young and older faces as they've added four freshmen and six transfers. Coming off an up-and-down last season, Head Coach Mike Young is expected to make changes as the team struggled to close games last season after getting sizeable leads. Losing star players Sean Pedulla to Ole Miss, Lynn Kidd to Miami, and Rodney Rice to Maryland, it will be up to the experienced players from last year and new players this year to lead the charge for a turnaround or staff changes will be made.
The ACC Network will go live at the ACC Tipoff for two days from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. for both men's and women's basketball teams.