Virginia Tech Basketball: Virginia Tech announces "Liz Kitley Night" to Retire The Basketball Legends Jersey
Elizabeth Kitley is getting honored in January, getting her jersey retired by Virginia Tech and Hokie fans are already excited about it. As of right now, "StubHub" has stated on the sight that the tickets for the January 19th game against Louisville, are in "high demand" and have less than 1% of tickets remaining.
Elizabeth Kitley was recently drafted after last season, which ended in heartbreak when Kitley, tore her ACL before the ACC Tournament and March Madness. The insult to injury ensued when long-tenured Head Coach Kenny Brooks, announced his departure from the program shortly after March Madness ended. Rumors swirled around a few days before the game that Brooks may leave and many Hokie fans worried, as they had just come off a "Final Four" run in March Madness the year prior in 2023. The goal was to return star starters Kitley, Georgia Amoore, and Cayla King, who played a major role in getting the team to the "Final Four" in 2023, with the injury to Kitley, the Hokies, unfortunately, fell short of their goal last season.
The Hokies with Kitley in her last two seasons, saw the team be one of the top teams in the ACC conference and make the Atlantic Coastal Conference tournament the last few seasons. In 2023, the Hokies won the ACC tournament as the number 3 seed and went to the "Final Four" where they fell short late to LSU. Elizabeth Kitley finished her college career as, the ACC Player Of The Year (3x), First Team All-ACC (4x), and set the ACC record for double-doubles at 73 against NC State, where she made the game winning layup. Kitley finished last season averaging 22.8 points per game, 11.4 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks.
Tune in to watch Elizabeth Kitley's jersey retirement when the Hokies take on Louisville on January 19th, 2025 at 4 PM on the ACC Network.