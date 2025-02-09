Virginia Tech Basketball: Hokies NET Ranking Sees A Big Jump After Road Win Over Notre Dame
The Hokies keep climbing the NET rankings as the college basketball season keeps progressing. Virginia Tech picked up their fourth Quad 2 win this season and they are 3-1 in their past four Quad 2 games against SMU, Virginia, Florida State, and Notre Dame.
Mike Young’s plan is beginning to work. He told fans to be patient and Young’s unrivaled ability to develop players, at any level, has shown. Ben Hammond, the freshman, and Toni Lawal, the transfer from VCU, have more polished and dynamic skill sets than they had in the beginning of the year. When other teams in the ACC, like Notre Dame, Pitt, and NC State, start to lose their heat towards the end of the season, losing three or more in a row, the Hokies have done the opposite. They’ve began to avenge their early season trip ups with some of their highest quality wins of the season. Virginia Tech’s away win against Florida State was their highest ranked win in terms of NET ranking on the entire season.
The wins haven’t been easy, but they have been impressive, and wins that have put the Hokies on the national map. Tobi Lawal is beginning to set himself apart from the rest of the team, as he’s consistently now been a leader for the team.
With the situation that the Hokies have been dealt, with some unfortunate circumstances and situations that cause some transfers that the Hokies grabbed in the portal to not be able to play, the Hokies team has perservered. Whether it’s Lawal, Johnson, Hammond, Schutt, or any other player on the roster, Virginia Tech is miles better than they were the first part of the season.
Some of the Hokies’ losses have aged incredibly well also. Jacksonville remains to have a similar NET ranking than Virginia Tech’s, despite the difference in conference strength. Michigan, Duke, and Clemson have all played above expectations this year, becoming tournament teams and some of the best constructed teams in the nation. Even Virginia Tech’s losses against Penn State, Vanderbilt, and Saint Joseph’s don’t look as bad in retrospect. Virginia Tech’s was dealt with an undeniably hard schedule this year.
Our own Jackson Caudell brought his own perspective on the game against Notre Dame:
“It was by no means pretty, but Virginia Tech got a big win yesterday on the road vs Notre Dame. The Hokies played well in the second half to overcome their poor shooting from the first half to beat the Fighting Irish in what could be a very key win for them. Virginia Tech is in position to earn a bye in the first round of the ACC Tournament and need every win they can get to stay ahead of the muddled middle that is the ACC standings.”
