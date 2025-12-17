Virginia Tech Continues to Climb in Latest Bracketology Projections

Virginia Tech is 10-2 and conference play is getting closer and closer. The ACC appears to be really strong at the top this season and it is going to give the Hokies plenty of chances to get some quality wins and make a real push to get into the NCAA Tournament.

New Projections

Dec 2, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies head coach Mike Young directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

When the year began, Virginia Tech was not a team that was mentioned as a real contender for the NCAA Tournament, but they are starting to work their way into the picture.

In the latest bracketology update from ESPN's Joe Lunardi, Virginia Tech is among the first four team's out, along with Villanova, Oklahoma, and Boise State. The final four teams in were NC State, Baylor, UCF, and Arizona State.

The ACC has eight projected tournament teams according to Lunardi, with Duke (No. 1 seed), Miami (No. 8 seed), SMU (No. 8 seed), Louisville (No. 3 seed), Virginia (No. 6 seed), Clemson (No. 8 seed), North Carolina (No. 5 seed), and NC State (No. 11 seed).

One of the reasons that Virginia Tech has been playing better is the play of Christian Gurdak. Gurdak had 13 points and eight rebounds in the Hokies last win and head coach Mike Young talked about his performance after their win over Maryland Eastern Shore this week:

"I don't know that's surprise. Comes from a really good high school program in DC. Conscientious, knows how to play, played a lot of basketball with Team Takeover, and then at Gonzaga, for a really, really good coach [in] Steve Turner. They all run their own race. Some progress at different rates, some takes them a little more time than others. And it's taken him some time, but he's had opportunities here with Tobi [Lawal] down and having to move Amani [Hansberry] down to the four. More opportunity at the five for Dorn and Gurdak. And I think those kids have handled themselves quite well."

It was also a big night for Izaiah Pasha, who was also mentioned by Young after the game:

"It's fine. They're good players, and you had a chance out of necessity to have your number called and made the most of it. Jaden Schutt's a a heck of a player. I got no heartburn at all, starting Schutt. Thought he was good again today. Thought he defended well. They did a pretty good job in chasing him off of some things. But Izaiah Pasha had a shot and certainly did very, very well with it."

Virginia Tech plays its final non-conference game this Saturday at home vs Elon.

More Virginia Tech Basketball News: