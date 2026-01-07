Virginia Tech F Tobi Lawal Available for Tonight's Contest vs. Stanford

Virginia Tech men's basketball revealed today on their X (formerly) Twitter account that forward Tobi Lawal is a go for the Hokies' 7 p.m. contest vs. Stanford.

Lawal, a senior from London, England who is in his final season of collegiate eligibility, missed the last nine games due to an ankle injury. Prior to his absence, Lawal, who stands at an imposing 6-foot-8, 215 pounds, averaged 12.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. Lawal led the team in both points per game (12.4) and rebounds per game (seven) in the 2024-25 campaign.

Prior to Lawal's absence, the Hokies started the season with six straight wins, including an overtime 107-101 triumph over Providence in Uncasville, Connecticut. Lawal logged limited minutes in the Hokies' opening round of the 2025 Battle 4 Atlantis tournament against Colorado State. In 15 minutes of play, Lawal made one of four shots for three points and two rebounds. In his absence, the Hokies have gone 6-3, dropping the next two games of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament to Saint Mary's and VCU, respectively. Following that, Virginia Tech erupted on a six-game winning streak, however, dispatching three teams in overtime: South Carolina (86-83, Dec. 2), Elon (82-81, Dec. 20) and of course, Virginia (95-85, 3OT, Dec. 31).

To start 2026, however, Virginia Tech was dealt its first loss since Nov. 28, 2025, falling to Wake Forest, 81-78, and trailing for much of the contest.

Following the Hokies' 81-78 loss to the Demon Deacons, Young was noncommittal about Lawal's status, though he did say that things were trending upward in regard to a potential return for Wednesday — now, that trend has become a reality and Lawal will play for the first time in six weeks.

"We're going to get whole here soon," Young had said at the time. "And we'll be in pieces. We've got a shot to get Tobi back on Wednesday [against Stanford]. That remains to be seen and that's barring any unforeseen setbacks between now and then. That is not a guarantee."

Due to the time off, Lawal could come off the bench, which would be the first time Lawal plays a game for Virginia Tech without starting. In his six games in 2025-2026, Lawal logged three double-doubles: a 20-point, 12-rebound performance on Opening Night vs. Charleston Southern, then a 18-point, 15-rebound outing against Charlotte, followed up the next game by a 18-point, 13-rebound day against Bryant.

Virginia Tech's contest against Stanford tips off at 7 p.m. ET, with viewing for the contest available on the ACC Network.

