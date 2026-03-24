Virginia Tech Guard Izaiah Pasha Set To Enter Transfer Portal

League Ready reported this afternoon that Virginia Tech men's basketball guard Izaiah Pasha plans to enter the transfer portal. Pasha, who was a true sophomore this past season, will have two years of eligibility remaining.

NEWS: Virginia Tech guard Izaiah Pasha told @LeagueRDY he plans to enter the transfer portal.



The 6-foot-5 guard was the CAA Rookie of the Year as a freshman before spending this past season at Virginia Tech.



He averaged 11.9PPG, 4.2RPG and 3.9APG as a freshman. pic.twitter.com/bBCZ4lnxSV — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) March 24, 2026

Pasha transferred to Virginia Tech for the 2025-26 season after he spent his freshman year at Delaware. In his first season with the Blue Hens, he was named the CAA Rookie of the Year and started in all but one game. That year, Delaware made it to the CAA tournament finals and lost to UNC Wilmington, 76-72. Pasha averaged 11.9 points, 4.2 boards and 3.9 assists and was named to the CAA All-Tournament team.

As a transfer in the Class of 2025, he was ranked as the No. 114 overall player in the transfer portal class and the No. 21 small forward. The 6-foot-5 sophomore from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania played sparingly for Virginia Tech, however.

Pasha contested 18 games for the Hokies, averaging 8.2 minutes per game. The guard averaged two points per game, with shooting splits of 35% from the field (14-for-40), 14.3% from beyond the arc (1-for-7) and 53.8% from the line (53.8%). Pasha averaged 0.8 rebounds and 0.7 rebounds per game.

After logging six points in 12 minutes of action in Virginia Tech's season opener against Charleston Southern on Nov. 23, Pasha did not log double-digit minutes again until VCU on Nov. 28 (12 minutes, four points). Pasha's most minutes came in a two-game stretch where he played 55 minutes combined in games against UMES (Dec. 14, 27 minutes, seven points) and Elon (Dec. 20, 28 minutes, 11 points). Following those two games, Pasha did not log double-digit minutes for the remainder of the season and his most minutes of action in conference play was nine (Dec. 31, vs. UVa; no points, one block).

After logging two points in six minutes against Wake Forest on Feb. 21, Pasha did not play in any of Virginia Tech's final four games of the season. Pasha made two or more field goals in four of the 18 games that he played; in seven of the 18 contests, he did not log a shot attempt. The sophomore, who was used more sparingly as the season went on, did not score in three of his last four contests.

Pasha's new destination will be his third school in as many seasons at the collegiate level.

With Pasha's presumable subtraction from the 2026-27 roster, here's a look at what the roster looks like, counting Jailen Bedford, whose eligibility status is currently in question:

Jailen Bedford (Gr.)*

Jaden Schutt (r-Sr.)

Amani Hansberry (Sr.)

Ben Hammond (Jr.)

Tyler Johnson (Jr.)

Sin'Cere Jones (So.)

Neoklis Avdalas (So.)

Christian Gurdak (So.)

Antonio Dorn (So.)*

Brett Freeman (r-Fr.)

Shamarius "Snook" Peterkin (r-Fr.)

Solomon Davis (r-Fr.)

* Bedford played two years at the junior college level. Dorn has two years of eligibility remaining.