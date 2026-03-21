Two Transfers Virginia Tech Should Already Have Their Eyes On

Virginia Tech's season ended last week in the ACC Tournament and for a team that had enough talent to make the Big Dance, they are instead sitting at home and wondering what could have been if a couple of close losses and buzzer beaters went the other way.

The transfer portal does not open until April 7th, the day after the national championship game and it will only be open for a 15 day windown. Right now, it is possible that Virginia Tech is going to get the bulk of their players back from this team, but they could use more depth, especially at the wing position.

Here are two players who intend to enter the transfer portal that I think could be intriguing fits for Virginia Tech.

Potential Portal Adds

Wofford guard Nils Machowski could be an interesting add for Virginia Tech. While I don't think that he is going to be a starter in the ACC, I think that he has the skillset and size that would make him a solid depth addition. While most college programs, even the elite ones, are not going to go 10-11 deep, you have to have 2-3 guys that can really step in and add value off the bench. The Hokies were missing that last season, but they if they bring their best guys back and make good additions, this team should be much better.

Wofford guard Nils Machowski plans on entering the transfer portal, source tells @247Sports



Machowski averaged 17.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists this season. https://t.co/mKG8uHR4jR pic.twitter.com/585fbLRTBt — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) March 16, 2026

Machowski was a really good player for Wofford last season. He began his career at UCF, but had his best season with the Terriers this past season. He averaged 17.2 PPG, 3.7 RPG, and 2.6 APG while shooting 43% from the field and 38% from three. He is a career 37% shooter from deep.

Former Virginia Tech assistant Kevin Giltner was Machowski's head coach this past season and Giltner was with Mike Young for six seasons.

Another player to watch is Jamie Kaiser Jr, a guard who played at Butler last season and a name that should be familiar for Hokies fans, as Virginia Tech was heavily involved in his recruitment out of high school.

At Butler this past season, Kaiser Jr averaged 9.4 PPG and 4.3 RPG while shooting 44% from the field and 35% from three in 30 games played. He has not been a great career three point shooter, but improved this past season. The 6'6 guard could add depth to the Hokies and be a complement to what could be a loaded backcourt.

There are going to be more players enter the portal and Virginia Tech needs to make the right additions as well as retain their current roster. These are just two early names to know as we get closer to the portal opening.