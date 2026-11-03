Virginia Tech MBB vs. Coppin State Live Updates: Score and Analysis From Season Opener

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech men's basketball opens its 2026-27 season tonight, ushering in its eighth year under head coach Mike Young. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

H1 12:08 | Virginia Tech 19, Coppin State 9

Coppin State calls time after an Amani Hansberry tip-in. Hansberry and Hammond have combined for 15 of Virginia Tech's first 19 points on 6-of-10 (3-of-5 from 3-point) shooting.



The Hokies have taken 15 shots to Coppin State's eight and have a 4-0 steal differential. Virginia Tech has seven second-chance points to the Eagles' zero.

H1 13:30 | Virginia Tech 15, Coppin State 7

Hammond with the steal-and-score. He's now 3-of-4 for eight points and two steals. The 5-foot-11 guard was in the perfect spot for that takeaway.

H1 13:53 | Virginia Tech 13, Coppin State 7

Coppin State thinned the lead off a Brendan Johnson 3-pointer — he's still got all of the Eagles' points — but Virginia Tech countered with a Jaylen Curry jumper.

H1 14:53 | Virginia Tech 11, Coppin State 4

Out of the timeout, Hammond buries a triple on the #Hokies' first post-U16 possession. He's 2-of-3 for six points, all off 3-pointers.

H1 17:05 | Virginia Tech 8, Coppin State 2

The first VT newcomer on the board is Miles Heide. The 6-foot-10 center got to the rack for two points. The Hokies are on an eight-point run.

H1 17:28 | Virginia Tech 6, Coppin State 2

Who else? #Hokies' first two buckets are both threes. Came from Ben Hammond, Amani Hansberry.

Q1 18:14 | Virginia Tech 3, Coppin State 2

Who else? The Hokies' first bucket is a Ben Hammond trey from the left wing.

Q1 18:40 | Coppin State 2, Virginia Tech 0

First bucket is a Brendan Johnson jumper on the left. #Hokies trail.

Q1 18:55 | Virginia Tech 0, Coppin State 0

The ball was poked away from Jaylen Curry, who saved it but had to force up an off-kilter three. No good — the Hokies are 0-for-2 to start.

Q1 19:40 | Virginia Tech 0, Coppin State 0

Virginia Tech's first shot was an Isaiah Elohim drive off the left that was stuffed out of bounds by Coppin State's Brendan Johnson.

Q1 START | Virginia Tech 0, Coppin State 0

Coppin State wins the tip. And Virginia Tech's 2026-27 season is underway.

Pre-Game Notes

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

No. 0 - guard Jaylen Curry

- guard Jaylen Curry No. 2 - guard Isaiah Elohim

- guard Isaiah Elohim No. 3 - guard Ben Hammond

- guard Ben Hammond No. 6 - center Miles Heide

- center Miles Heide No. 13 - forward Amani Hansberry