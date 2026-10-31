The wait is nearly over for Virginia Tech men's basketball.

With the 2026–27 season set to begin Tuesday, Nov. 3, the Hokies are preparing for another campaign under head coach Mike Young, hoping to take a step forward in an increasingly competitive Atlantic Coast Conference.

Virginia Tech opens its season against Coppin State at Cassell Coliseum, beginning a 32-game regular-season schedule that features intriguing nonconference matchups, familiar ACC opponents, and plenty of opportunities to build a postseason resume.

Here is what Hokies fans should know before the season gets underway.

What's on deck?

Virginia Tech will welcome Coppin State to Blacksburg on Tuesday before hosting Mercer just two days later on Thursday, Nov. 5. Coppin State finished last season with a 7-24 record, making the opener an opportunity for the Hokies to establish themselves before facing tougher competition. That competition won't take long to arrive.

Virginia Tech will face Iowa in Sioux City, Iowa, on Nov. 10, giving Young's squad an early opportunity to measure itself against a power-conference opponent. The Hokies will also participate in the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic, facing Northwestern on Nov. 20 and Oklahoma State on Nov. 22.

Those games should provide an early indication of how well Virginia Tech can compete outside the ACC.

Familiar faces lead the way

Unlike previous offseasons defined by significant roster turnover, Virginia Tech returns several important contributors, headlined by Amani Hansberry and Ben Hammond. Much of its roster is made up of newcomers, though; 10 of Virginia Tech's 15 players weren't on last year's team.

Hansberry averaged 14.3 points and 7.4 rebounds last season, earning preseason All-ACC second-team recognition entering his senior campaign.

Hammond, meanwhile, averaged 13.2 points and 3.2 assists while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. His return gives Young an established floor general capable of creating offense and providing perimeter scoring. Tyler Johnson also returns after an injury-shortened sophomore season, giving the Hokies another experienced option in the backcourt.

The newcomers could make an immediate impact.

Despite retaining much of its core, Virginia Tech made several additions through the transfer portal.

Former Florida Atlantic guard Isaiah Elohim brings another scoring option after averaging 12.4 points last season, while San Diego State transfer Miles Heide provides size and experience in the frontcourt.

The Hokies also added Jaylen Curry (Oklahoma State), Musa Sagnia (NC State), and former Clemson guard Butta Johnson, creating additional competition for playing time, especially from Curry. How quickly those newcomers adjust to Young's system could determine Virginia Tech's ceiling, particularly after losing Tobi Lawal (graduation), Christian Gurdak (Rutgers), and Neoklis Avdalas (UNC) during the offseason.

The goal remains the same.

Virginia Tech finished 19-13 overall and 8-10 in ACC play last season, narrowly missing the NCAA Tournament after struggling down the stretch. The Hokies haven't reached March Madness since winning the ACC Tournament in 2022, a drought Young hopes to end this season.

Picked ninth in the ACC preseason standings, Virginia Tech will have opportunities to improve its postseason credentials, beginning conference play against Louisville on Dec. 30. With an experienced returning core, several intriguing newcomers and a challenging schedule ahead, the Hokies have reason for optimism. Whether that translates into an NCAA Tournament appearance remains to be seen.