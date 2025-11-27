Virginia Tech Moves To 6-0 With a 66-64 Win Against Colorado State
On Wednesday night, Virginia Tech opened the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament with a win over Colorado State a thrilling game that included a missed three-pointer at the buzzer that would have won the game for Colorado State.
"We could not allow them to come in here and bang 10 threes, and they're very capable," Head Coach Mike Young said after the game. "I think we limited them to only four makes [from three] today."
Jailen Bedford led the way scoring wise for Virginia Tech, scoring 17 points,12 of which came in the second half. He shot 7-for-9 from the field and 1-for-2 from three point range. Along with his 17 points, he had four rebounds, one assist, and a steal to go with the rest.
Bedford has continued his great performance on the season, raising his game average to 13.3 per game. He is also shooting an unreal 52.4% from three on the year.
Avdalas also had a strong outing, going 5-for-9 from the field and 3-for-6 from three. He had 13 points and two assists. This was his first career game where he had more turnovers than he did assists.
This was a game of runs, small runs, but runs nonetheless. The largest run of the game was 9 points for Colorado State, which stretched between the two halves. Virginia Tech's largest run was 8, which happened in the first half. They also had a 19-4 run at one point in the first half.
Being able to end small runs made the difference. Countless times, Colorado State had put up a quick 4-0 spurt and got the ball back only for the Hokies to be able to make a stop and go on their own short run to counter it.
Rebounding was also a difference maker, and perhaps why this game was so close. Virginia Tech didn't have an offensive rebound until around the eight-minute mark in the second half, which allowed Colorado State to score a strong amount of second-half points before the Hokies were ever able to make a counter.
They ultimately finished with five offensive rebounds, but three came on one possession, so how good is that number at the end of the game?
The rebounding was expected to be great with this team, and I don't suspect that will change. I think that they just had a difficult time against a team that made it a point not to allow Virginia Tech to dominate the offensive glass, which would have pulled the Rams out of the game quickly.
Tobi Lawal played just 15 minutes due to foul trouble, though there is a chance that there is an injury surrounding the low minutes, as he did not play at all during the last 12 minutes of the game, even though he wasn't facing a foul out. He had three.
This is a huge win for Virginia Tech as they continue a strong start to the season, notching their first win in what they hope will be a Battle 4 Atlantis tournament championship at the end of the week.