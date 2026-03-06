Virginia Tech NCAA Tournament Bracketology Update Heading Into Rivalry Matchup With Virginia

The biggest game of the year for Virginia Tech has arrived. The Hokies head to Charlottesville to face No. 13 Virginia, a team they have already beaten this season, and Virginia Tech comes into this game squarely on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament. Win and the Hokies have a strong case to be included among the final teams in. Lose and it might take a serious run in next week's ACC Tournament to get in.

Latest Bracketology

So where are the Hokies heading into the weekend? According to ESPN's Joe Lunardi, Virginia Tech is among the first four teams out. They are the third team out and are with VCU, Auburn, and New Mexico as the other teams out. Currently, Santa Clara, SMU, Indiana, and New Mexico are included as the final four teams in.

Moving ahead, Virginia Tech needs to win tomorrow and win two games at least in the ACC Tournament to give themselves the best chance. It would also help if the other teams included in the final four in would lose ahead of Selection Sunday and that no bid other conferences have bid thieves. There is still time for Virginia Tech, but they need results.

Saturday’s contest is the 162nd meeting in series history between the two clubs who first met in 1915. Virginia Tech is 62-99 all-time, 22-43 in conference games and 17-25 in ACC play

since 2004.

On the road, VT is 15-42. The Hokies last won at JPJ on their last trip Feb. 1, 2025. Jaden Schutt scored 18 points and Tobi Lawal had 17 to lead VT to victory. VT has won three of the last four games in the series including the first meeting of this season at Cassell Coliseum on Dec. 31, 2026. That game was decided in triple overtime, 95-85. It was Chrisrian Gurdak’s first career start and the freshman produced a monster double-double with 17 points and 19 rebounds. Ben Hammond scored 30 points, the first Hokie to do so against UVA since Erick Green did in 2013.

Neo Avdalas got the Hokies off to a hot start vs. BC with four first-half 3’s. He’s 10-21 in his last three games from deep. In each of those games, he’s scored 15+, tying his longest streak of the season. Tobi Lawal recorded his third 20-point game. In his last seven games, he’s averaging 15 ppg. and has 16+ in the last three. Christian Gurdak was 2-2 against BC, he’s now 12-12 in the last four games.