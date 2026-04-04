Virginia Tech's Carys Baker To Enter Transfer Portal

Virginia Tech forward Carys Baker announced on her Instagram this afternoon that she will enter her name into the portal. Baker, a 6-foot-2 junior from West Hartford, Connecticut, will have one year of eligibility remaining.

"Hokie Nation, thank you for showing me endless support throughout my three years here," Baker said in a statement posted on her Instagram account. I am truly thankful. To my coaches, thank you for believing in me and giving me the opportunity. To my teammates, I cannot thank you enough for everything you did for me. You all showed me so much love, and I will forever be grateful to have been able to play with you. With that being said, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal for my last year of college basketball."

Baker appeared in every game in her freshman season as a reserve under then-head coach Kenny Brooks. She averaged 3.4 points per game, with the high point of her season being an 18-point outing against Long Island.

In her second year, forced into a bigger role with the graduation of Elizabeth Kitley and the departure of Georgia Amoore to Kentucky (along with Brooks), Baker totaled 12.6 points per game and 6.3 rebounds in year two, starting all 32 games. Baker logged 23 points against Miami, nailing seven-three pointers. Against No. 3 Notre Dame, she logged a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double, and she totaled a then-career-high 24 points against Syracuse.

This past season, in her third year at Virginia Tech, Baker started all 33 games, totaling a career-best 14.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Baker totaled double-digit points in all but six outings, and in 10 games, she totaled 20 or more points.

Baker logged two double-doubles during the season: a 23-point, 10-rebound night against Florida in a 68-64 victory, and a 21-point, 10-rebound day against Oregon in the Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament — Baker's last game as a Hokie. Seventeen of Baker's points came in the fourth quarter; she went a perfect 6-of-6 from the field.

Baker becomes the fourth Virginia Tech player to announce her intent to enter the transfer portal when it opens on Monday, April 6. She is joined by forward Kayl Petersen, and guards Sophie Swanson and Mackenzie Nelson.

Virginia Tech is now down to 10 scholarship athletes, five below the maximum of 15. With Baker's impending departure, here's how Virginia Tech's 2026-27 lineup currently looks like in regard to eligibility: