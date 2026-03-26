Virginia Tech's Kayl Petersen Entering Transfer Portal

Virginia Tech forward Kayl Petersen posted on her Instagram this morning that she plans to enter the transfer portal. The 6-foot sophomore from Waupun, Wisconsin, will have two years of eligibility remaining at her next stop.

"To Hokie Nation, thank you for an incredible two years," Petersen said on her Instagram via a statement (linked above). "Blacksburg isn't just a town — it's home. The university, the community and everyone I've met along the way have made this journey truily special. Cassell [Coliseum] is a one-of-a-kind place, and the fans that fill it will never be forgotten by my family and me — you are unforgettable.

"Thank you to Coach [Megan] Duffy for taking a chance on me and believing in me. Thank you to my coaches and teammates for pushing me to be the best version of myself, both on and off the court. I will love you all forever. After many conversations with my family and a lot of prayer, I've decided to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. I'm excited for what's next and will continue giving everything to God."

Petersen entered the program ahead of the 2024-25 season, Duffy's first at the helm of the Hokies. In her first year at the collegiate level, Petersen posted 4.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 15.7 minutes per game, going 44.9% from the field.

Petersen played a combined 48 minutes in Virginia Tech's stint in the Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT), compiling nine points, 10 rebounds and eight blocks on 4-of-11 shooting (1-of-7 vs. NCAT, 3-of-4 vs. Texas Tech).

Her strongest performance of her freshman year came on Jan. 19, 2025, against Louisville, where she put up 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting in a 70-65 victory over the Cardinals.

In her first two games this past season, Petersen was stellar. Against Towson in the season opener, she posted 17 points and 11 rebounds for her first career double-double. Five days later, vs. Loyola Maryland, she nearly did it again, posting 10 points and nine rebounds in a career-high 32-minute effort.

However, Petersen was used more sparingly as the season went on. After posting seven points and five rebounds in the Hokies' third game of the season against Gardner-Webb, Petersen's footing within the offense dissipated.

For the remainder of the season, she did not log more than four points a game. Her season ended with a three-point, three-rebound effort in 15 minutes against Oregon, and she did not score in five of her final nine games. Across the season, she averaged 2.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game in year two of her collegiate career.

Here's a look at how Virginia Tech's roster for 2026-27 now shapes up with Petersen's departure, organized by eligibility.