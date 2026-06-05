Virginia Tech's Opponent Revealed For 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge

Virginia Tech's matchup for the 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge has now been revealed.

The 16-game ACC/SEC Challenge, which will be contested across two days (Tuesday, Dec. 1, and Wednesday, Dec. 2) will see Virginia Tech host Ole Miss on Tuesday, Dec. 1, reported CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. The time and TV channel for the matchup are yet to be announced.

NEWS: Matchups for the 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge are set, per sources.



Ark @ UNC

AU @ Clem

Duke @ UF

BC @ UGA

Wake @ LSU

Pitt @ Mizz

SU @ OU

OleMiss @ VT

SC@NCSt

FSU @ Tenn

Texas @ Lville

Bama @ Miami

UK @ UVA

GT @ MissSt

Stanford @ A&M

Vandy @ NDhttps://t.co/CH4tXkiAal — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 5, 2026

Virginia Tech has not played Ole Miss since the 2017-18 season, and it is 3-2 against the Rebels all-time. Here's a look at the squads' five all-time matchups:

1979-80: L 66-70 (Sugar Bowl Tournament — New Orleans, La.)

1981-82 (National Invitation Tournament): W, 61-59 — Oxford, Miss.

2007-08 (National Invitation Tournament): L, 81-72 — Blacksburg, Va.

2016-17: W, 80-75 — Blacksburg, Va.

2017-18: W, 83-80 — Oxford, Miss.

Virginia Tech's five clashes with Ole Miss have all been decided by single-digit points. In the last matchup, Kerry Blackshear scored a team-high 17 points, alongside Chris Clarke's 16-point, 12-rebound outing off the bench to inch past the Rebels — led by guards' Terence Davis and Breein Tyree's 17 points.

Ole Miss finished 12-20 (5-13) the year that it last faced off with Virginia Tech, and last season, it saw similar struggles. The Rebels, fresh off their first Sweet 16 since 2001 and second in school history, languished to a 15-20 (4-14 SEC mark), which was tied for second-to-last in the SEC. Ole Miss kept its slim NCAA Tournament hopes alive with three stunning wins over Texas (76-66), Georgia (76-72) and No. 15 Alabama (two-seed in SECT) (80-79) to advance to the SEC Tournament semifinals as the 15-seed, but its season came to an end with a 93-90 overtime loss to the SEC Tournament three-seed, No. 17 Arkansas.

Virginia Tech, meanwhile, went 19-13 (8-10 ACC) but missed the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive season. The Hokies went 14-3 at Cassell Coliseum but just 3-7 on the road; Tech lost three of its last four and five of its last seven. The Hokies also lost eight games to ACC teams by single-digits, including six by two possessions or less.

Virginia Tech's 2025-26 season concluded with a 95-89 loss to Wake Forest in the ACC Tournament; entering the clash, the Hokies were listed in the "First Four Out" of the NCAA Tournament by ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi. Following the season, the Hokies underwent another makeover, with only five of Tech's 2025-26 players set to return for 2026-27. The notable departures from the 2025-26 roster include guard Jailen Bedford (eligibility), forward Tobi Lawal (graduation), guard Jaden Schutt (Kansas State), guard Neoklis Avdalas (North Carolina) and center Christian Gurdak (Rutgers).

At the time of writing, Virginia Tech currently has seven non-conference games scheduled: Coppin State (Nov. 3), Old Dominion (Nov. 27), Maryland Eastern Shore (Dec. 10), Radford (Dec. 13) and VMI (Dec. 21). The Hokies are also set to play Richmond (day TBD) and play in the Charleston Classic (playing two of Minnesota, Oklahoma State and Utah).