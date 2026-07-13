Three Virginia Tech Commits Who Could Be Primed for Big Senior Seasons

Virginia Tech football's recruiting stands in a stellar spot at the dead period. The Hokies' 2027 haul currently ranks No. 15 on 247Sports and No. 19 on On3/Rivals with 26 recruits currently in the fold. Here's a look at three recruits I think are primed for big senior seniors, though there's a wealth of other players not listed that I expect the same for:

QB Peter Bourque

247Sports currently ranks Bourque as the No. 75 recruit in the country, the No. 6 quarterback in the class and the top-ranked player in the state of Massachusetts. Bourque was initially committed to Michigan, but decommitted and picked the Hokies over Georgia and Penn State.

In his evaluation in April, 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins described Bourque as a "mature and polished signal-caller that can work all three levels with his accuracy, timing and IQ."

Bourque participated in the Navy All-American Bowl this spring and he was named 'Alpha Dog' at the New York Elite 11 regional three months ago. In 2025, he earned Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year and NEPSAC Class B Player of the Year accolades after accumulating 2,241 passing yards and 18 touchdowns en route to a NEPSAC John Papas Bowl title for Tabor Academy. Bourque also functioned as a dual-threat, running up 688 rushing yards and 15 scores on 80 totes.

While 2026 may be similar in regard to hard statistics, Bourque could vault himself further up the top-100 and potentially make a case for a top-60 resume on 247Sports at year's end if his production continues ascending.

TE Jordan Karhoff

Karhoff vaulted over 170 spots in 247Sports' latest update, vaulting himself from No. 269 to No. 93 when the rankings were updated June 10. He now ranks as one of the Hokies' two top-100 players in the 247Sports recruiting rankings in the class alongside Bourque (No. 75).

In March, Ivins described Karhoff as a "modern F tight end that can supplement a passing attack with his size and athleticism."

Here's some other snippets from Ivins' evaluation:

"[He] looks the part with a frame that has been verified at over 6-foot-4 and has tested exceptionally well in a combine setting with some of the top jumping metrics in the class. Will create separation with impressive short-area quickness. ... Tends to capitalize on RAC opportunities and can turn quick passes into long gains."

Karhoff worked as a two-way player at both the wide receiver and edge rusher positions. He logged 548 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 31 receptions while amassing 17 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks on the other side of the ball. If the receiving production rounds into form and his numbers take an upgrade, Karhoff could be the Hokies' biggest winner in his senior season.

OL Kaden Buchanan

Dylan Latell (three tackles for loss, six quarterback hurries, two sacks in 2025) (6-foot-7, 275 pounds) could fit here due to his imposing size. I think he'll be primed for a stellar senior season as well, but I placed Buchanan on the list since I haven't talked about him as much during this cycle. Consider Latell my honorable mention; note that the list is not organized in any order.

247Sports Scouting analyst Gabe Brooks described Buchanan as a "brawny offensive linemen... [who] possesses a broad trunk and stout base." Brooks also said that Buchanan "flashes power through the hands when pulling and climbing" and that he "displays encouraging short-area redirection, particularly in pass pro situations."

Intriguingly enough, Buchanan is a multi-sport athlete in high school, also suiting up for his school's volleyball and baseball squads. As a junior, he logged 18 tackles, eight tackles for loss and one sack as a two-way player. He also played at tackle, guard and center on the offensive line, showing a level of versatility to move along the O-line if needed. Buchanan was the first 4-star recruit to commit on the Hokies' offensive line, and though linemen rarely make an impact in Year 1, Buchanan should be well-set to become a factor in the future if all goes to plan.