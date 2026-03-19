Virginia Tech's Projected Starting Lineup and Rotation for Round One Of The NCAA Tournament

The national post season is only a day away from starting for the Hokies with a match up with another winged animal in the Oregon Ducks. Luckily, the Hokies already have two post season games under their belt in the ACC Tournament which allows for a projection of what you can expect to see from Virginia Tech when they take the floor in Austin.

Starters for Virginia Tech:

Carleigh Wenzel

The San Antonio native comes back to Texas for the second time this season, but this time the stakes are much bigger. It is go big or go home time for the Hokies, and if they want to win against the Ducks, they will need Wenzel to produce. Wenzel comes into this contest leading the team in points at 15.3 per game and hasn't scored less than double digits since Jan. 4 at Louisville. Wenzel is a shoo-in for starting against the Ducks barring exigent circumstance.

Carys Baker

Carys Baker is the only person other than Wenzel to average above double digits in points this season. Baker has started in all 32 games for the Hokies this season but since hitting the postseason, the junior forward has hit a bit of a rough patch. In her two post-season starts, she has posted 12 total points across both contests and shot 16.7% from the field in the ACC Tournament. Even with the small slump, Baker is another lock for the starting lineup.

Kilah Freelon

Kilah Freelon and the Hokies have had postseason history, but it was Freelon knocking out the Hokies last season in the NIT. This season, Freelon hopes to help the Hokies advance into the round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament. Freelon enters this contest as the team's leader in blocks and rebounds, the stalwart of the paint for Virginia Tech. Look to Freelon to fill up the stat sheet with boards and blocks early on, as she is another lock for the starting lineup.

Mackenzie Nelson

The last lock of this starting lineup is assist leader Mackenzie Nelson. Starting in all 31 games she has played in, Nelson is what makes this offense tick with her passing ability and season-long development of the three-ball, making her a dangerous threat for the Hokies. Nelson is coming off the most productive three-game stretch she has had all year with a double-double against Virginia, an all-around MVP performance against Georgia Tech, and a very solid performance against North Carolina. She has 23 assists over this three-game stretch, and looks to Nelson to be a major factor.

Lelia Wells

The fifth starter has alternated throughout this season, but Wells has started in the most recent three games for Coach Duffy, and there is no public reason on why the Hokies would switch. The Michigan native has started in 16 games for the Hokies this season and brings a phenomenal energy to the court with pestiferous defense. Wells' incandescent defense and energy bring the best out of the Hokies. Wells is the only one I could see being swapped out of the lineup but she will still be featured heavily throughout the contest.

The Rotation:

The two heavy hitters off the bench for Coach Duffy are Samaya Suffren and Mel Daley. These two bring experience, speed, and precision to the lineup and have been heavily relied on throughout the season. They both average around 20 minutes per game for Virginia Tech so expect to see these two throughout the game.

Two players also expected to get some playing time is the foward duo of Kayl Peterson and Aniya Trent. Both forwards average around ten minutes and bring size and post presence to the Hokies whenever needed or in place of Freelon. Other players that might be seen are Sophie Swanson, Amani Jenkins and Spela Breceji. These players will most likely not be featured unless the game is heavily favoring one way or the other.