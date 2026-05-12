Meet The Teams Virginia Tech Could Face In The Baton Rouge Regional

Fifty-six games later, Virginia Tech softball is set to begin regional play this week when it travels to Baton Rouge, La., to face off against South Alabama on Friday, May 15, at 4 p.m. ET (3 p.m. local time; TV: ESPN+). Should Virginia Tech win, it will take on the winner of Akron/LSU the following day.

Virginia Tech is dancing for the seventh consecutive season (disregarding the 2020 season, which saw no tournament due to the COVID-19 virus). Under head coach Pete D'Amour, the Hokies have compiled a 319-97-1 record.

Here's a look at the other three teams in the Baton Rouge Regional:

South Alabama Jaguars

Coach: Becky Clark (21st season)

Record: 32-25 (13-11 Sun Belt)

NCAA Tournament History: South Alabama holds a 12-11 record in the NCAA Regional, though it has never advanced to the Super Regionals. The Jaguars made it to the NCAA Tournament two yars ago, competing in the Gainesville, Fla. regional. South Alabama sustained a pair of losses to Florida that ended its season that year.

Top Hitter: Freshman catcher Kara Wine currently leads the team with a .323 season-wide mark. She went 5-for-10 in the Sun Belt Tournament with three RBI. This season, she has totaled 41 hits on 127 at-bats, notching seven doubles and mashing four home runs.

Top Pitcher: Rylee Harrison has assumed the lion's share of frames for the Jaguars this season, tossing 197 innings — South Alabama's next closest is sophomore right-hander Sydney Scapin (95 frames). Harrison has thrown for a 2.42 ERA and amassed 194 strikeouts. This season, she's yielded 182 hits and 68 earned runs.

Will They Play Virginia Tech?: Yes. Virginia Tech and South Alabama start the Baton Rouge Regional on Friday, May 15, at 4 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN+). If both teams end up in either the finals or the one-loss bracket (like Virginia Tech and Belmont did last year), they can play again.

All-Time vs. Virginia Tech: Virginia Tech holds a 1-2 record against the Jaguars, though the two schools have never played under current head coach Pete D'Amour. Virginia Tech lost a pair of contests to the Jaguars in 2011 (3-2, 6-4) at the UCF Spring Fling Tournament in Orlando. The last time the two squads faced off was in 2014, where the Hokies emerged victorious, 1-0.

LSU Tigers (No. 16 national seed)

Coach: Beth Torina (15th year) (Record at LSU: 615-270)

Record: 37-17 (13-11 SEC)

NCAA Tournament History: LSU holds a 66-33 record in the NCAA Tournament Regional (88-60 in NCAA Tournament overall) and is going dancing for the 20th straight season. The Tigers made it to the Women's College World Series in 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2017 under Torina.

Top Hitter: Heading into regional play, Julia Lassiter is hitting at a .353 mark; she's accounted for 101 total bases this season, totaling 60 hits, 13 doubles and eight home runs in 170 at-bats.

Top Pitcher: Sophomore Jayden Heavener has thrown for 126.1 frames this season, collecting a 2.88 ERA. This season, Heavener has allowed 103 hits, 52 earned runs and 16 home runs, though she's thrown 14 complete games and tossed four shutouts.

Will They Play Virginia Tech?: To be determined. If Virginia Tech beats South Alabama, it plays the winner of Akron/LSU.

All-Time vs. Virginia Tech: Virginia Tech and LSU's only matchups were in last year's Purple & Gold Challenge conducted at Baton Rouge, La., last year. Both teams were ranked — the Hokies entered the meeting at No. 18, while LSU sat at No. 7 — and the Tigers won both games by 7-4 and 7-2 margins, respectively.

Akron Zips

Coach: Craig Nicholson (third season)

Record: 34-23 (21-6 MAC)

NCAA Tournament History: First appearance.

Top Hitter: Though senior outfielder Meagan Lee hasn't hit a home run this season, the 2025 and 2026 All-MAC First Team recipient has put up a .419 batting average this season, logging 80 hits and 22 walks while striking out on just 13 occasions.

Top Pitcher: Akron has two pitchers that have thrown 100-plus frames this season. Junior Maide Jamrog has thrown 177.1 frames for a 3.43 ERA, yielding 203 hits (105 runs (87 earned) and 20 home runs while totaling 99 strikeouts. She threw seven frames of one-run, four-hit ball in Akron's 3-1 victory over Western Michigan that clinched the MAC Title. Behind her, Macy Walters has thrown for 135.1 frames, putting up a 4.91 ERA and allowing 76 earned runs.

Will They Play Virginia Tech?: To be determined. If Virginia Tech beats South Alabama, it plays the winner of Akron/LSU.

All-Time vs. Virginia Tech: Virginia Tech holds a 4-1 record against the Zips and has won its last four games, though the two teams have not played since 2004. That game, Virginia Tech won 11-1 in a six-inning run-rule.