Latest Field of 64 Projections: Is Virginia Tech's Spot in the Field Secure Heading Into the Final Week?

There might not be a team that has helped elevate itself more in the final month than Virginia Tech Baseball. Just weeks ago, the Hokies looked like they were down and out of the race for a spot in the NCAA Tournament, but they have been playing their best baseball (mostly) as of late, and they have surged into the majority of the latest field of 64 projections, including from D1 Baseball.

The latest projections from D1 Baseball have Virginia Tech heading to Morgantown, WV, for a regional hosted by the West Virginia Mountaineers, who are surging right now and look like the best team in the Big 12 after their sweep of Kansas over the weekend. Virginia Tech is projected to be the No. 3 seed in that region, and the other teams include West Virginia (host), Coastal Carolina, and Bucknell.

If this projected region were to come true, it would easily be one of the toughest regions in the entire field. West Virginia and Coastal are both threats to get to Omaha when they are playing their best and while the Hokies might not be that caliber of a team, they are playing their best right now and have had to play one of the toughest schedules in the country. The biggest knock on West Virginia is their strength of schedule, which is just 89th heading according to the latest RPI numbers, while Coastal is 28th.

The Hokies have been one of the most battled teams in the country and a lot of those games came at the early portion of the season. Games (and series) against Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Georgia Tech, Virginia, Boston College, and Liberty have shown what kind of team that Virginia Tech is and they have improved as much as anyone since the opening months of the season.

So what is left on the schedule for Virginia Tech? They announced a midweek game cancellation with Marshall earlier this week, a game that would not have helped their SOS or RPI, and now they are preparing to face Clemson for their final regular season series. Clemson came into the season projected as one of the best teams in the ACC, but they have been one of the biggest disappointments in the country.

If the Hokies want to secure their spot in the field of 64, I think that they are going to have to win this series this weekend and then have a solid showing in Charlotte at the ACC Tournament. Can they do that and finish the year strong? We are about to find out.