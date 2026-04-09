Virginia Tech Showing Interest in First Team Patriot League Transfer Guard

The transfer portal is open and college basketball teams across the country are looking to reshape their rosters in hopes of improving next season.

Virginia Tech, of course, is one of those, and despite doing good work in the transfer portal last offseason, it did not result in a berth in the NCAA Tournament, which was the goal. The Hokies have since seen a number of transfer portal departures, including last year's big acquisition, Neo Avdalas, but they were able to retain forward Amani Hansberry.

Now, head coach Mike Young is looking to make impactful additions to the roster via the portal and the Hokies are reportedly one of many teams showing interest in Colgate guard Jalen Cox. According to college basketball analyst Sam Kayser, Cox has received interest from Virginia Tech, along with Kentucky, Indiana, UCLA, Syracuse, Auburn, Texas, and Maryland, among others.

Colgate transfer Jalen Cox is receiving interest from the following programs, his agent @danielegreensr of @GSEWorldwide told @LeagueRDY:



Indiana

Kentucky

UCLA

Syracuse

West Virginia

Missouri

Virginia Tech

Utah

Creighton

Rutgers

Auburn

Dayton

UNLV

SMU

Villanova

Texas… https://t.co/qPz2y1186A pic.twitter.com/9xGLwY3eQl — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) April 9, 2026

What would be bring to VT?

According to 247Sports, Cox is a three-star transfer portal player, ranking as the No. 153 overall player in the portal and the No. 24 combo guard. The 6'3 180 LBS guard averaged 17.9PPG, 5.3APG, 5.2RPG and 1.7SPG this season and shot nearly 37% from 3, as well as being a first all conference player.

Not only is Cox a solid player on the offensive end of the court, but he was 2x Patriot League All-Defensive Team (2025-26, 2024-25).

Cox led the Patriot League in assists per game (5.3); ranked second in assist-turnover ratio (2/3)

Averaged 17.9 points per game, good for third-best in the Patriot League while also ranking third in steals per game (1.7), sixth in field goal percentage (52.1), sixth in minutes per game (34.0), and 10th in rebounds per game (5.2).

He recorded 13 games of scoring 20 or more points, the most by a Raider since at least 2010

and posted three 30-point performances, the most by a Raider since 2018-19 .

His 5.3 assist-per-game average ranked in the top five in program history for single-season assist average . Cox scored a season-high 38 points against Loyola (2/21/26) with 11-for-15 shooting, including 14-for-15 from the free-throw line , and became the 43rd member of Colgate's 1,000-point club in the same game against Loyola (2/21/26) . Cox registered a triple-double against Bucknell with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists , and posted five double-doubles on the season .

Overall, he led the team in scoring 16 times and rebounding six times