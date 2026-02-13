Virginia Tech Still Has "Work To Do" For Its NCAA Tournament Resume Despite Win Over Clemson

When they needed a win the most, they got it.

There was not a team in the country that needed a resume-lifting win as bad as Virginia Tech needed one. Since beating Virginia in the ACC opener, the Hokies had not been able to get a good win on their resume for the NCAA Tournament and they were big underdogs against Clemson, who boasted the No. 20 ranking in the and a 10-1 record in conference play.

A big night from guard Jailen Bedford propelled the Hokies to their biggest win of the season and hopefully gives them momentum going forward. Despite that win, ESPN analyst Neil Paine says Virginia Tech still has work to do on its resume:

"Unlike on Saturday, when the Hokies could not overcome NC State on the road, they scored a huge road win over another Quadrant 1A foe with an upset at Clemson on Wednesday. It was their third Quadrant 1 win of the season -- and first Quadrant 1A victory -- helping to boost a résumé rating that threatened to drop out of the top 50. Conditional at-large chances below 40% still suggest they are tracking to miss the field without additional résumé boosters, in part because they only rank mid-50s in the predictive metrics. But a win in the highest-leverage game of Wednesday's slate, per BartTorvik, absolutely helped their case."

Plenty of opportunities ahead

Feb 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies head coach Mike Young reacts during the first half of the game against the NC State Wolfpack at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

There are three big games left on the Hokies' schedule, and they may need multiple wins against them and a win or two in the ACC Tournament if they want to feel like a safe bet to be in the field when Selection Sunday rolls around. Games against Miami, North Carolina, and Virginia will present the Hokies with a chance to boost their resume.

They also need to not lose any games that they shouldn't, starting with this Saturday's game against Florida State. The Seminoles have not been one of the better teams in the ACC, but they have been playing better as of late and nearly knocked off Virginia on Tuesday.

After the game, head coach Mike Young talked about what kind of win this means for the Hokies:

"Huge. All right, we're not going to belittle what was accomplished. But I told them, we got another scary team coming in here on Saturday to our place in Florida State, who's playing good basketball. Watched some of the UVA game last night. But the season takes a lot of interesting turns. Some good, some bad. Tonight was a great turn. Now. let's make the most of it. Let's get home and let's play a good ball game against the Seminoles, find a way to win again. But big. Big, man."

There is still work to do, but last night was just what the Hokies needed to get back on track towards what they hope is a bid in the NCAA Tournament this March.

More Virginia Tech Basketball News: