How to Watch Virginia Tech at NC State: Tip-Off Time and TV Channel

Virginia Tech men's basketball is 24 hours away from its 11th ACC clash of the season, traveling down to Raleigh, North Carolina to face off against N.C. State. Ahead of Saturday's matinee, here's how you can watch and tune into the contest:

Date: Saturday, January 24, 2026

Saturday, January 24, 2026 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV: The CW Network

The CW Network TV Voices: Tom Werme (play-by-play), John Henson (color)

Tom Werme (play-by-play), John Henson (color) Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Network

Virginia Tech Sports Network Radio Voices: Zach Mackey (play-by-play), Mike Burnop (analyst)

Zach Mackey (play-by-play), Mike Burnop (analyst) Live Stats: stats.hokiesports.com

on the road to Raleigh 🫡



🤝 @CarilionClinic pic.twitter.com/GL1K6KoZdL — Virginia Tech Men's Basketball (@HokiesMBB) February 6, 2026

Game notes:

Tomorrow's tilt will dramatically boost the Hokies' NCAA Tournament hopes if they walk out of Raleigh victorious. Virginia Tech currently projects as the No. 69 seed on ESPN's Bracketology projections, making the Hokies the first team out of the ESPN field as things currently stand. Meanwhile, NC State sits at No. 25 in the NET rankings at the time of writing.

All five of Virginia Tech's contests left on the road qualify as Quadrant 1 opportunities; the Hokies will also travel to play No. 20 Clemson (Feb. 11), Miami (Feb. 17), No. 14 North Carolina (Feb. 28) and No. 18 Virginia (March 7).

At the time of writing, Virginia Tech currently sits at No. 61 in KenPom (No. 78 offensive rating, No. 60 defensive rating), while it sits at No. 57 in the NET rankings. This season, the Hokies are 2-6 in Quadrant 1 games, with wins over Virginia and Syracuse. Virginia Tech's win over the Orange will stick as a Quadrant 1 game if Syracuse can remain in the top-75; the Orange rank No. 69 at the time of writing.

Forward Tyler Johnson will be absent for the contest, according to Mike Young on the Tech Talk Live show hosted last night.

"He will not play on Saturday," Young said on the show. "He's just not ready. When you consider wearing that boot as long as he did, he's making progress, but he's not ready yet. I don't know if it'll be Clemson, Florida State, Miami. I'm not real sure, and that's as honest as I can be."

An intriguing battle to monitor tomorrow is Virginia Tech's three-point defense against NC State's deep-range prowess. The Wolfpack, who rank No. 19 in adjusted offensive efficiency, boast a 40.1% clip from deep, seventh-best in D-I. Meanwhile, the Hokies have held their opponents to a 29.5% clip from beyond the arc, the 17th-best mark in D-I.

Tomorrow, we'll have you covered directly in Raleigh as the Hokies look to upset the Wolfpack, beginning at noon ET.

More Virginia Tech Basketball News: