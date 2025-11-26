Virginia Tech vs Colorado State Live Updates | NCAA Basketball
Starters:
G-
G-
F-
F-
C-
Ahead of Thanksgiving, Virginia Tech is hoping to improve to 6-0 and get a win over Colorado State this evening.
The Hokies and Rams have met just once, at the Continental Tire Las Vegas Classic in December of 201. In that game, the Hokies fell 88-52. Tech will go up against a familiar face in Colorado State guard Brandon Rechsteiner who suited up for the Hokies for his first two seasons at the collegiate level. This season for the Rams, Rechsteiner has scored 13.2 ppg. and started each contest. Tech does not often play foes from the Mountain West.
The last instance came in 2023, when the Hokies defeated Boise State 82-75. Jailen Bedford faced the Rams twice last season as a member of UNLV. He averaged 11.0 points between the games. Tech assistant David Moats is also familiar with the Rams, having spent several years on the sidelines at Boise State prior to moving to Blacksburg in September.
So who wins tonight's game? Stay tuned right here for the latest live updates!