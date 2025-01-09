Virginia Tech vs Stanford: Live Updates, Scores, Stats, and Highlights From Tonight's Game
Virginia Tech is set to meet Stanford for the third time in program history Wednesday night inside Maples Pavilion. The Hokies are 2-0 all-time against the Cardinal. The two sides last played on Dec. 18, 2005, in the Las Vegas Showdown where VT prevailed 59-52. Former Tech standout center Coleman Collins dialed up a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds in the victory. The other meeting in the series came on Dec. 29, 1972, in the Old Dominion Classic in Norfolk, Va. Tech won that matchup 77-71. Wednesday’s game at Stanford will be the furthest West VT has played since the Hokies competed in the 2019 Maui Invitational in Hawaii.
This will be the 10th game Tech has played in California in program history, boasting a 7-2 record. Wednesday will be just the second-ever true road game in the state for the Hokies. VT visited USC in Los Angeles on Nov. 25, 1985, in its only other road game in the state, winning that one 90-81. The Hokies last played in California in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, where they defeated Saint Louis in the first round and Liberty in the second round to advance to the program’s first-ever Sweet 16. Those games were played at the SAP Center in San Jose.
Although Tech has never played at Stanford, Mike Young took his 2014 Wofford squad to Stanford for his only meeting against the Cardinal. Wofford lost that game 74-59 in what was the Terriers’ season opener. Wofford finished that season 28-7, advancing to the NCAA Tournament. Young remembers the Stanford game because Wofford’s next game was against Iona back in Spartanburg, S.C., four days later as part of ESPN’s 24-hour tip-off marathon.
