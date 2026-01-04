Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Awaits Arguably Toughest Test Of Season Vs. Louisville

Virginia Tech women's basketball enters its contest today vs. No. 13 Louisville facing perhaps its toughest test of the season.

The Hokies (11-4, 1-2 ACC) embark on their third true road contest today, having split their previous road bill with a loss to James Madison on Nov. 23 and a victory over Florida State on Dec. 18. Meanwhile, Louisville (13-3, 3-0 ACC) boasts a 9-2 record at its home arena, the KFC Yum! Center, with its lone two losses in KFCYC coming at the hands of then-No. 20 Kentucky (72-62 on Nov. 22) and then-No. 3 South Carolina (79-77 on Dec. 4). Since that contest against the Gamecocks, however, the Cardinals have keyed in and enter their Sunday showdown against Virginia Tech on a six-game heater.

That win streak for Louisville includes two ranked teams: then-No. 12 North Carolina (76-66 in overtime on Dec. 14) and then-No. 17 Tennessee (89-65 on Dec. 20). The Cardinals kicked off their 2026 slate by demolishing SMU, 91-58, on New Year's Day. In addition, Louisville is also undefeated against unranked teams this season.

Virginia Tech has not played a nationally-ranked opponent this season; its last such opponent was then-No. 12 North Carolina last season. The Hokies have a 1-4 record against ranked teams under current head coach Megan Duffy, who is in her second year with the program. Louisville ranks No. 12 in the NET Rankings as of this morning, while Virginia Tech sits at No. 53.

The Hokies enter their contest with a 1-2 ACC record, their lone conference win coming on the road in Tallahassee via a 25-point thrashing of Florida State. In Tech's other two ACC games, it dropped its conference opener 70-54 to Duke, then fell on New Year's Day 75-67 to Miami. That eight-point loss to the Hurricanes came after the Hokies led 49-31 at the 3:35 mark of the third quarter. Following that mark, the Hokies were outscored 44-18 en route to an overtime loss.

Entering the contest, three Hokies are averaging double-figures in points: forward Carys Baker (team-high 13.7), guard Carleigh Wenzel (13.0) and guard Mel Daley. Forward Kilah Freelon has also chipped in 9.5 points and a team-high 8.6 rebounds. Mackenzie Nelson, the team's primary point guard, has been an expert in the passing lanes this season — both in regard to distribution and hindering her opponents. In 14 contests, Nelson has averaged 6.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game, in addition to 8.4 points per game and 3.9 assists per game. Virginia Tech has logged a 8-2 record when Nelson dishes five or more assists in a contest.

The redshirt sophomore guard sits at No. 6 in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio with a 3.58 mark, as well as sitting No. 10 in the nation with 93 assists. She also sits 13th in the NCAA in assists per game with 6.6. Nelson is first in all three statistics in the ACC.

Last year, Virginia Tech took down Louisville, 70-65, behind 18 points from now-Hokie graduate Matilda Ekh. Wenzel and forward Kayl Petersen logged 12 that game, while Lani White, who's now at Utah, tallied 10 points.

Virginia Tech's contest against the Cardinals tips off today at 4 p.m. ET at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky; fans can tune in via ACC Network Extra. Staff writer Kaden Reinhard and I will be present at the KFC Yum! Center and will bring you in-person coverage from the arena.

