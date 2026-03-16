Virginia Tech Women's Basketball NCAA Tournament Hub: Schedule, Seed, Path to Final Four, Thoughts

Virginia Tech women's basketball's slate for the 2026 NCAA Tournament is set. Here's all the information you need to know ahead of the tournament below.

Schedule

Friday, March 20: vs. Oregon (Austin, Texas)

If the Hokies advance to the second round, they will presumably face top-seeded Texas on Sunday, March 22, barring a 1-vs-16 upset. The two teams fighting for the 16-seed are Missouri St. and Stephen F. Austin.

Path to the Final Four

Round of 64: Oregon

Round of 32: Texas or Missouri St./SFA

Sweet 16: Kentucky, James Madison, West Virginia or Miami Ohio

Elite Eight: Alabama, Rhode Island, Louisville, Vermont, NC State, Tennessee, Michigan, Holy Cross

Matchup Thoughts

Round 1 (Oregon): The draw is far from ideal, but for Virginia Tech Hokies women's basketball, it could have been worse.

Virginia Tech opens the NCAA Tournament against Oregon, a matchup that presents challenges but also opportunities. The Ducks enter at 22-12, albeit with a 8-10 record in league play. Oregon's NET ranking stands at No. 24.

Facing a No. 8 seed means Virginia Tech is not staring down one of the tournament’s elite programs right away. While Oregon has size, athleticism and experience from a competitive Big Ten schedule, its 8-10 conference record shows that it has been vulnerable throughout the season.

Virginia Tech’s path to being competitive starts with pace and execution. Tournament games tighten up offensively, and teams that take care of the ball and find efficient scoring opportunities tend to stay in games longer than expected. If the Hokies can limit transition chances and force Oregon into a half-court contest, the matchup becomes much more manageable.

There is also a psychological component to the draw. Simply getting into the tournament provides momentum and validation after the grind of conference play. Teams in that position often play with a sense of freedom, knowing the pressure largely sits on the higher seed. Oregon will be expected to advance; Virginia Tech will be playing with something to prove, having not been in the tournament since the 2023-24 season.

From a bracket perspective, it is understandable to wish for a different seed line. A No. 10 seed, for example, would have avoided a No. 1 seed in the second round and might have presented a slightly more favorable path.

Against an Oregon team that has shown both strengths and inconsistencies this season, the Hokies should have a chance to make the game competitive.

The Ducks languished through four consecutive losses to then-No. 15 Michigan State (85-81), then-No. 11 Iowa (74-66), Wisconsin (94-92, 2OT) and Minnesota. Oregon began its conference slate with a 2-6 record, though it bounced back by winning six of its final 10 games.