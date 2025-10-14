Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Ranked No. 10 in ACC Preseason Poll
The ACC has now released its predicted order for women's basketball's 2025 regular season, via votes compiled by 70 members of the media. Virginia Tech slotted in at No. 10, compiled 813 points and did not tally a first-place vote.
Here is the full order, with total points on the left and first-place votes on the right in parentheses:
No. 1 - Duke - 1,525 (40)
No. 2 - N.C. Sate - 1,487 (25)
No. 3 - North Carolina - 1,374 (1)
No. 4 - Louisville - 1,276 (2)
No. 5 - Notre Dame - 1,255 (2)
No. 6 - Stanford - 1,041
No. 7 - Virginia - 987
No. 8 - Miami - 889
No. 9 - Florida State - 857
No. 10 - Virginia Tech - 813
No. 11 - Clemson - 738
No. 12 - California - 669
No. 13 - Syracuse - 540
No. 14 - SMU - 483
No. 15 - Georgia Tech - 447
No. 16 - Pitt - 299
No. 17 - Boston College - 211
No. 18 - Wake Forest - 157
Last year, Virginia Tech was ranked No. 12 in the preseason poll and finished No. 8 in-conference, being one of the "First Four Out" of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The Hokies were a No. 1 seed in last year's WBIT — short for Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament — and were eliminated in the tournament's second round by Texas Tech.
No Hokies qualified for either the Preseason All-ACC Team or the Preseason All-Freshman Team. For the second straight year, Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo was named the Preseason All-ACC Player of the Year. Prior to Hidalgo, Virginia Tech alum Elizabeth Kitley won the regular season award for three straight years, spanning the 2021-22 season to the 2023-24 campaign.
This year's iteration of Virginia Tech women's basketball is highlighted by senior guard Carleigh Wenzel and junior forward Carys Baker. Last year, Wenzel led the team in ponts per game (14.0), followed by Baker (12.6).
Wenzel also led the team in assists per game (3.7).
The Hokies lost three of their top five scorers from last year. Forward Rose Micheaux and guard Matilda Ekh graduated, while Lani White headed back to Utah after a year with the Hokies.
Virginia Tech will begin its season on Tuesday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. ET against Towson. The game will be available for viewing on ACC Network Extra.