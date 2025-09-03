Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Reveals Full ACC Slate
Yesterday afternoon, Virginia Tech unveiled its full conference schedule, which features 18 matchups spread across the 2025-26 campaign, highlighted by a home-and-away series with in-state rival Virginia. Under the ACC’s updated scheduling format, the league slate was reduced from 20 contests to 18, with each program designated one annual home-and-home opponent. For the Hokies, drawing the Cavaliers maintains the Commonwealth Clash being contested twice, once in Blacksburg and once in Charlottesville.
Tech will hit the road to face each of the ACC's three newcomers: SMU in Dallas, Texas, Stanford in Stanford, Calif. and California in Berkeley, Calif. The Hokies will be making their first-ever visits to both Stanford and Cal as conference opponents, while the trip to Dallas will be their first meeting with SMU on the road since 2005.
Here's a list of all the conference games, with home games bolded. Times for all conference games have not been announced at the time of writing.
And with that, here's the full 2025-26 season slate, with home games bolded:
November 4: vs. Towson (6 p.m.)
November 9: vs. Loyola (2 p.m.)
November 13: vs. Gardner-Webb (6 p.m.)
November 15: vs. Coastal Carolina (2 p.m.)
November 20: vs. Niagara (6 p.m.)
November 23: at James Madison (2 p.m.)
November 27: vs. BYU (Paradise Jam) (6:30 p.m.)
November 29: vs. Oregon State or Vanderbilt (Paradise Jam) (1 or 3:30 p.m.)
December 4: vs. Florida (ACC/SEC Challenge)
Dec. 7: vs. Duke
December 10: vs. Presbyterian (6 p.m. ET)
December 14: vs. East Tennessee State (To be determined)
Dec. 18: at Florida State
December 21: vs. Radford (12 p.m.)
Jan. 1: vs. Miami
Jan. 4: at Louisville
Jan. 8: at Syracuse
Jan. 11: vs. Boston College
Jan. 15: at SMU
Jan. 22: vs. Clemson
Jan. 25: at Wake Forest
Jan. 29: vs. Pitt
Feb. 1: vs. Virginia
Feb. 5: at Notre Dame
Feb. 8: vs. NC State
Feb. 12: at Stanford
Feb. 15: at California
Feb. 19: vs. North Carolina
Feb. 22: vs. Georgia Tech
Mar. 1: at Virginia
Mar. 4-8: 2026 ACC Women's Basketball Tournament (Duluth, Ga.)