Virginia Tech Women's Basketball To Travel To Florida In Late November

Virginia Tech women's basketball is set to travel to Raider Arena in Niceville, Fla., several days before Thanksgiving. The Hokies will participate in a four-team, four-game tournament with Alcorn State, Michigan State and UT Martin.

Virginia Tech will play against UT Martin on Monday, Nov. 23, at 2:30 p.m. ET, with the third-place consolation game set for Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 12 p.m. ET and the championship final set for 2:30 p.m. ET.

Here is a look at the full tournament slate:

Monday, November 23

12 p.m. ET: Alcorn State vs. Michigan State

2:30 p.m. ET: Virginia Tech vs. UT Martin

Tuesday, November 24

12 p.m. ET: Third-place consolation game (loser of Alcorn State/Michigan State vs. loser of Virginia Tech/UT Martin)

2:30 p.m. ET: Third-place consolation game (winner of Alcorn State/Michigan State vs. winner of Virginia Tech/UT Martin)

If Virginia Tech plays Alcorn State at any point in the tournament, it will be the second all-time meeting between the two programs. The Hokies won the last meeting 87-44 on Dec. 29, 2010, in the Hilton Garden Classic at Cassell Coliseum (Blacksburg, Va.).

The Hokies and UT Martin have faced off twice before this year, which will mark their third all-time showdown. Virginia Tech is 2-0, having won in 2002-03 by an 87-55 margin. The last clash, however, was much closer; then-No. 24 Virginia Tech claimed a tight victory at the San Juan Shootout (San Juan, Puerto Rico) by a 54-49 final score.

Virginia Tech is 3-1 against Michigan State all-time, with its lone loss being a 57-29 defeat at East Lansing, Mich. in the 2012-13 season. Virginia Tech won its last matchup 72-66 in the 2013-14 season.

Virginia Tech also obtained contracts via FOIA: UNC Greensboro on Nov. 29, Campbell on Dec. 13 and College of Charleston on Dec. 28.

With that, here's a look at the Hokies' updated schedule (all times in ET):

Monday, Nov. 2: vs. NC Central (6 p.m.)

Wednesday, No. 4: vs. Delaware (TBD)

Sunday, Nov. 8: vs. James Madison (TBD)

Sunday, Nov. 15: vs. La Salle (2 p.m.)

Monday, Nov. 23: vs. UT Martin (2:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, Nov. 24: vs. either Alcorn State or Michigan State (12 p.m. if lose, 2:30 p.m. if win)

Sunday, Nov. 29: vs. UNC Greensboro (TBD)

Thursday, Dec. 3: vs. Tennessee (TBD)

Wednesday, Dec. 9: vs. Appalachian State (6 p.m.)

Sunday, Dec. 13: vs. Campbell (TBD)

Monday, Dec. 28: College of Charleston (2 p.m.)