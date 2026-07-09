Virginia Tech Women's Basketball To Travel To Florida In Late November
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Virginia Tech women's basketball is set to travel to Raider Arena in Niceville, Fla., several days before Thanksgiving. The Hokies will participate in a four-team, four-game tournament with Alcorn State, Michigan State and UT Martin.
Virginia Tech will play against UT Martin on Monday, Nov. 23, at 2:30 p.m. ET, with the third-place consolation game set for Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 12 p.m. ET and the championship final set for 2:30 p.m. ET.
Here is a look at the full tournament slate:
Monday, November 23
- 12 p.m. ET: Alcorn State vs. Michigan State
- 2:30 p.m. ET: Virginia Tech vs. UT Martin
Tuesday, November 24
- 12 p.m. ET: Third-place consolation game (loser of Alcorn State/Michigan State vs. loser of Virginia Tech/UT Martin)
- 2:30 p.m. ET: Third-place consolation game (winner of Alcorn State/Michigan State vs. winner of Virginia Tech/UT Martin)
If Virginia Tech plays Alcorn State at any point in the tournament, it will be the second all-time meeting between the two programs. The Hokies won the last meeting 87-44 on Dec. 29, 2010, in the Hilton Garden Classic at Cassell Coliseum (Blacksburg, Va.).
The Hokies and UT Martin have faced off twice before this year, which will mark their third all-time showdown. Virginia Tech is 2-0, having won in 2002-03 by an 87-55 margin. The last clash, however, was much closer; then-No. 24 Virginia Tech claimed a tight victory at the San Juan Shootout (San Juan, Puerto Rico) by a 54-49 final score.
Virginia Tech is 3-1 against Michigan State all-time, with its lone loss being a 57-29 defeat at East Lansing, Mich. in the 2012-13 season. Virginia Tech won its last matchup 72-66 in the 2013-14 season.
Virginia Tech also obtained contracts via FOIA: UNC Greensboro on Nov. 29, Campbell on Dec. 13 and College of Charleston on Dec. 28.
With that, here's a look at the Hokies' updated schedule (all times in ET):
- Monday, Nov. 2: vs. NC Central (6 p.m.)
- Wednesday, No. 4: vs. Delaware (TBD)
- Sunday, Nov. 8: vs. James Madison (TBD)
- Sunday, Nov. 15: vs. La Salle (2 p.m.)
- Monday, Nov. 23: vs. UT Martin (2:30 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: vs. either Alcorn State or Michigan State (12 p.m. if lose, 2:30 p.m. if win)
- Sunday, Nov. 29: vs. UNC Greensboro (TBD)
- Thursday, Dec. 3: vs. Tennessee (TBD)
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: vs. Appalachian State (6 p.m.)
- Sunday, Dec. 13: vs. Campbell (TBD)
- Monday, Dec. 28: College of Charleston (2 p.m.)
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Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.Follow thomashughes_05