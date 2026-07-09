UCLA Lands Top NBA Prospect in International Recruiting Win

One of the top NBA prospects in the world has signed a deal to play for a college basketball blueblood.

Serbian wing Nikola Kusturica has signed a multiyear deal with UCLA, sources tell Sports Illustrated Thursday. Kusturica will be among the youngest players in college basketball in recent memory, playing the entire 2026–27 season at 17 years old. The multiyear contract paves the way for Kusturica to spend two years with the Bruins before becoming eligible for the 2028 NBA draft at 19 years old. He has been pegged early by NBA scouts as a potential top pick candidate in ’28 should his development continue on this trajectory.

Excitement about Kusturica’s status as a long-term prospect has exploded in recent weeks after standout performances at a pair of heavily scouted events. He averaged 17 points and five rebounds per game with Barcelona at the Adidas Next Generation Finals in Athens in May, then put up an eye-popping 24.6 ppg with the Serbian national team at the U17 World Cup in Istanbul. That included an epic 37-point, nine-rebound masterpiece in the championship game against a United States team stocked with five-star recruits.

Kusturica and his Barcelona teammate Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje (a Duke commit) are taking a very untraditional path to the NBA by joining college basketball this early. They’re each several months younger than Cooper Flagg was when he enrolled for his lone season at Duke. Former five-star Jayden Quaintance played the 2024–25 season at Arizona State as a 17-year-old, then spent last season at Kentucky before being drafted No. 20 in this June’s draft.

But, in both Boumtje Boumtje and Kusturica’s case, enrolling earlier in college gives them a chance for a far more significant payday than had they stayed in Barcelona’s development system. Both will earn seven figures in NIL/revenue-sharing deals this season according to sources and are slated for far bigger paydays as 18-year-olds with their respective schools in 2027–28. The path to consistent minutes against high-level competition is also clearer in college than it would’ve been at Barça, one of the top clubs in the world outside of the NBA. It’s yet another example of how ballooning player compensation has opened the door for prospects who likely would’ve never even considered the college pathway to head stateside.

What it means for UCLA

Kusturica provides a significant injection of talent for a UCLA team that had been hunting for firepower on the wing to complete its 2026–27 roster. The Bruins had been one of the teams connected to Baylor transfer Tounde Yessoufou, who eventually picked St. John’s after withdrawing from the NBA draft at the 11th hour. UCLA assistant Nemanja “Yogi” Jovanovic is Serbian and has extensive international recruiting ties, which helped the Bruins win out over the likes of Kentucky and Michigan who pursued Kusturica in recent weeks.

It’s also the first major splash internationally that UCLA has made since the 2023–24 season, when the Bruins reeled in several of the highest-rated prospects in Europe headlined by center Aday Mara. That season saw UCLA finish under .500, and Mara’s struggles in two years in Westwood were well documented after he exploded into a lottery pick this past season at Michigan.

What’s realistic for a 17-year-old in the Big Ten?

Regardless of his obvious talent, it’s still an uphill battle for a player as young as Kusturica to consistently match up with significantly older players in one of the toughest leagues in college basketball. And that may be especially true playing for a tough, defensive-minded coach in Mick Cronin.

Physically, Kusturica still needs to add significant weight to his lanky 6'9" frame. He lacks strength at this stage which makes guarding physical forwards a challenge, and his mobility laterally is challenged by his upright stance, which could allow smaller guards to pick on him as well. From a style of play standpoint, he has often played as an ultra-aggressive scorer with the ball in his hands a lot, getting monster offensive usage both during the Next Generation Tournament and U17 World Cup. He’ll almost assuredly be forced to rein things in to fit in offensively, finding ways to make an impact off the ball as a catch-and-shoot player and cutter.

All told, if Kusturica returns starting-level value for the Bruins this season, you’d likely chalk it up as a win for both sides. His real chance to star should come in 2027–28, when he’ll be expected to be the centerpiece of UCLA’s roster with a chance to make the case to be a high pick in the ’28 draft.

More College Basketball From Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s College YouTube channel.