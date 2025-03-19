Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: WBIT First Round Matchup Preview
After narrowly missing out on a March Madness bid, the Hokies enter the WBIT as a top seed alongside James Madison, Saint Joseph's, and Colorado.
Virginia Tech's first battle will be with the NC A&T Aggies on Thursday, March 20. This will be the first matchup between the two teams since 2012, in which the Hokies defeated the Aggies 58-39.
The Aggies finished as the Colonial Athletic regular season champions with a conference record of 15-3, but were eliminated from the CAA Tournament in the quarterfinals after a crushing overtime loss to William and Mary (74-66). The Tribe will represent the CAA in the NCAA Tournament.
The Hokies are 3-0 against CAA teams including Elon (87-69), Campbell (81-46), and UNC Wilmington (99-57). NC A&T on the other hand has only competed against one ACC opponent this season, the UNC Tar Heels who defeated them 66-47.
Virginia Tech is the projected winner given their record against CAA teams and an 11-5 home advantage. Furthermore, the Hokies boast the 13th best shooting average in the country. Should past CAA matchups be an indication, I predict Tech will outscore NC A&T 85-71.
However, the Aggies certainly won't go down without a fight. Head coach Tarrell Robinson is one win away from his seventh 20-win season and senior guard Jordyn Dorsey is just two assists away from setting a program record.
If Virginia Tech wins tomorrow night, they will face the winner of the Wyoming/Texas Tech first round game.
Tip off is set for 6PM EST at Cassel Coliseum, and will be broadcast on ESPN+.
