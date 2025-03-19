Virginia Tech Baseball: Hokies deliver a seven inning slam to VCU
Tuesday, Virginia Tech faced Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in a midweek contest. The last battle between the Hokies and the Rams was on March 10, 2021, in which the Rams took a 10-7 victory. Four years later, Tech avenged themselves against the Rams.
Lead-off hitter Jacob Lee made waves with a home-run in his first at-bat to give VCU a one run lead. Lee, a freshman at VCU, was named preseason No. 2 freshman in the Atlantic, and No. 10 overall impact freshman by D1 Baseball.
The Hokies responded quickly with a single to right field from Jackson Cherry that scored Cam Pittman to tie the score at one in the bottom of the first. In the bottom of the second, an RBI single from Anderson French cracked open the tied score, followed by a two-RBI homer from Jared Davis to give Tech a 4-1 lead. French continued to perform for the Hokies at the plate with a two-RBI single in the bottom of the third, setting a rookie-season high of three RBIs.
Junior Mathieu Curtis, who relieved Chase Swift in the third, continued to hold the Rams scoreless, allowing just two hits from the 10 batters he faced. The USC Upstate transfer is credited with the win.
Heading into the bottom of the fourth with a five run lead, the Hokies packed a painful punch. Some clever base-stealing maneuvers off fielding choices allowed Tech to increase their lead to 11-1.
An RBI single from Nick Locurto and a sacrifice-fly from Jake Slade secured a greater-than-ten lead for the Hokies, which capped the game at seven innings.
After a difficult weekend-series against the NC State Wolfpack, the Maroon and Orange are back in the win column.
Next for the Hokies, the Louisville Cardinals come to Blacksburg for an ACC Weekend match. First pitch is scheduled for Friday, March 21, at 4PM EST at English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park.
